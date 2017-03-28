DIY for Kids: Make Your Own Seed Tape

by on

Your kids can make Seed Tape with these easy instructions.

I am a gardening mama, and one of my go-to books for inspiration is Gardening Lab For Kids – 52 Fun Experiments to Learn, Grow, Harvest, Make, Play and Enjoy Your Garden. I’d like to share one of my favorite Gardening Lab experiments with you: Seed Tape.

I have a large vegetable garden in my backyard that I nurture so that I am able to harvest homegrown produce to supplement our family meals. I also garden so that I have produce to pickle and can in jars, enjoying the food with my family over the long, cold winters.

Not only do I enjoy growing vegetables, but I also enjoy growing herbs and flowers in my garden. I love the experience of planting seedlings and watching them grow, allowing me to see the wonders of nature in my own backyard. I feel pride and accomplishment when I see the yields of my hard work.

I also enjoy sharing the experience of gardening with children. There are so many lessons to share and to learn in a garden. I share botanical learning experiences both in my classroom and at home with my own four children to enrich and excite their learning. I am often inspired by their excitement and curiosity.

This book, by Renata Fossen Brown, is filled with colorful illustrations and easy to follow tutorials. It’s a great source of ideas for hands-on activities and projects to learn about botany, ecology, the seasons, food, patience, insects, eating, and cooking.

Gardening Lab Cover Image

I am happy to have had the opportunity to partner with Quarry Publishing to share an excerpt of Gardening Lab For Kids – 52 Fun Experiments to Learn, Grow, Harvest, Make, Play and Enjoy Your Garden to inspire you and your children to start digging in the dirt this Spring.

LAB 07 Make Your Own Seed Tape 

Materials:

  • Toilet paper 
  • Ruler 
  • Pen or marker 
  • 1 tablespoon (7.8 g) flour 
  • Water 
  • Cotton swab 
  • Packet of seeds 

gardenlab6

You could spend millions of dollars buying pre-made seed tape from a nursery (ok, more like five dollars), or you can make your very own for about ten cents with things you already have in the house. You decide. Regardless, this is an effective way of planting seeds at the right spacing, especially when the seeds are very small. 

DIG IN! 

Garden Lab for Kids

1. Unroll the toilet paper on your work surface to the length of the area in which you will plant it. Use the ruler to measure the distance the seeds should be planted apart from each other and mark that on the toilet paper with the pen or marker.

2. Mix the flour with a little bit of water to create a gooey paste. This is how you will adhere the seeds to the tape. Make sure the paste isn’t watery—you want it as dry as possible while still being able to stick the seeds to the paper.

Apply the paste to the paper.

3. Dip the cotton swab into the paste, then dab the paste onto the first few marks on the toilet paper. Don’t put paste on all of the marks at once; you don’t want the paste to dry before you put on the seeds. (Fig. 3) 

gardenlab34. Carefully place one to two seeds on each glob of paste so that they stick.  

Gardening Wit Kids
5. Repeat steps 3 and 4 until you’ve completed the length of toilet paper, then allow the paper to dry. When it is ready, plant the length of seed tape at the required depth and water it well.

DIG DEEPER! 

Seed tape makes a great gift for your favorite gardener. Prepare several with different kinds of seeds and roll them up when they are dry. Put them in plastic bags and keep in the refrigerator until you are ready to give them. Write on each bag the name of the seed and how deep the tape should be planted. 

 Photo Credits : Dave Brown

