DIY: How to Make a Daisy Chain

Here's how your child can make a simple daisy crown or bracelet. Savor the end of summer by finding delightful opportunities to spend time outdoors with your child. If you happen upon a cluster of daisies, or another other abundant flower, you can make this simple nature craft.

Creating a chain of flower blossoms is a simple and fun activity for all ages. It’s a great project for young children to practice fine motor skills, while older children and adults can make more intricate patterns and designs.

Here’s How:

Daisy Chain

Step 1.  Pick 4-5 daisies to make a daisy chain bracelet, more or less depending on the size of your wrist or the parameters of your project. Keep about 3 inches (about the length of your thumb) of the stem of each flower attached.

Daisy Chain ProjectStep 2.  Using your thumbnail, create a slit in the stem down about an inch from the flower head.

Daisy ChainStep 3. Thread the stem of the second flower through the slit you created. Pull the flower gently until it is snug.

making-a-daisy-chain-5Step 4.  Repeat with the other flowers until your bracelet is the desired length.

making-a-daisy-chain-6Step 5.  To finish your bracelet create a slit in the stem of the first flower and thread the last flower through to create a loop.

Daisy Chain Bracelet DIY

 More ideas:

  • Encourage your child to make a pattern using different types of flower blossoms.
  • Cut a smaller stem to make a fuller chain of flowers.
  • Create a longer chain to make a crown or garland.
  • Discover and share the names of the flowers with your child.

Megan Devine is a mama of four, kindergarten teacher, beekeeper, soap-maker, and chicken-tender who is fueled by strong cups of coffee and the passion and desire to teach and learn. She blogs at www.kidsandeggs.com.

