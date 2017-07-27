Do You Really Need all That Baby Gear?

When I was expecting my first baby, I was overwhelmed by all the things we needed to collect to support our new plus-one lifestyle. We had multiple, generous baby showers and filled a room full of gadgets, blankets, and clothes. As we prepare for the arrival of our third baby, the list of “needs” is a lot shorter.
Granted, after two babies and plenty of friends and family who offer hand-me-downs occasionally, we are pretty well stocked. But we’ve also realized that some of the products that were touted as “must-haves” just did not fit our lifestyle, so they have spent more time in the closet than in use. The main example would be a nursery. During my first pregnancy, we planned a beautiful nursery for our boy and spent hours gathering decor and furniture to fill it. And then it sat for months, mostly as a storage room for his things.
We had every intention of having him sleep in that room in his crib, but that did not turn out to be what worked out for our family. We all slept better with him in our room. So he did not actually use his room until he was old enough to need a bigger bed and no changing table. I wouldn’t say the effort was a waste though. The process of planning and putting together a room was part of bonding with our unborn baby. I remember going in that room when I was pregnant and imagining our little boy playing on the floor in there. And we still use a lot of the decor and furniture for his big boy room.
But as far as making those things a priority on our registry, I know now they weren’t necessities for our baby. Because we chose room-sharing with him, during our second pregnancy we didn’t even consider making a room for the baby. We put the changing table in our room and used the shelves and baskets as her “closet” until she turned two. Then she got a girly room… But even that room is only slept in our company.
The kids prefer to sleep together in a queen size bed. So all the bedrooms in the house, except my husband’s and mine, function best as guest rooms with kids’ decor and dressers.
There were other big items on our registry that did not get used as frequently as I expected. Our pack n’ play was used as a changing table in our room during the first few weeks with our first baby, when we thought room sharing would be very temporary. But since he slept with us at home and when we traveled, we kept the pack n’ play put away unless guests needed to use it.
We were given a great swing, but it turned out neither of our kids loved the swing, so it sat in our garage until we gifted it to a set of new parents who made better use of it. We had a great jogging stroller, and I did use it for daily walks and runs when I only had one baby. But when I had two, I never found the need to upgrade to a double stroller. I usually wear the baby and hold the older child’s hand and eventually they both walk beside me.
I exercise before my husband leaves in the mornings (if I can get away) so the kids don’t go with me and now that stroller has been sitting in the garage for months with a flat tire. Somehow we just haven’t found the need to replace or repair it. Though many people find a baby monitor invaluable, we have never used one. We have a small, one story house so on the off chance the baby is not sleeping on my body (in a sling or in my arms), I can easily hear them if they stir from a nap or peak in an open door where they are napping.
There were other smaller items that we collected that we did not use as I expected. There were velcro and zipper swaddles that people swore their babies loved, but ours seemed more content swaddled in muslin blankets. Sleep sacks and newborn clothes that we just never ended up using before our baby was too big to wear them. We were gifted great baby bathtub, but prefered sink baths for little babies. We were given dozens of blankets, but both of my babies have been hot natured and we live in Texas, so we have some favorites, but many of them have never been used.
Stuff We Actually Use
Some purchases and gifts we received have lasted us through two babies and will be used for number three.
Ring Sling:
My ring-sling is at the top of my list of must-haves. A dear friend made mine for me, and I still use it for my two-year-old and will use it for my baby. I don’t leave the house without it.
Muslin Swaddle Blankets:
Muslin swaddle blankets made up most of our babies’ wardrobe. We diapered and swaddled them and then did a lot of skin to skin time.
Non Toxic Pacifiers and Pacifier Clips:
These have been essential to us for the first few months of each baby’s life.
Cloth Diapers:
Cloth diapers have been a great investment for us. We’ll need to replace a few that have worn out, but many that we used for our first baby will still be in good working order for our third baby.
Carseat:
A good carseat is obviously a must.
I remember a few years ago there was a commercial that showed a mom loaded down with gear trying to leave her house with her first baby. I don’t even remember the product the commercial promoted, but the mom had a stroller, diaper bag, baby carrier and basically looked overwhelmed just trying to get out the door. Then it jumps to her leaving the house with her toddler and second baby and she has diapers in her hand, the baby in a carrier and puts some cereal in her pocket. I totally relate to this!
While I appreciate every gift and love getting new clothes or sweet sentimental things for the new babies, the pressure is off to gather a registry full of supplies by my due date. My “to do” list consists of strapping in the infant carseat, washing some outfits that are packed away from my first two babies, and purchasing some new diapers.
Bring on the baby snuggles!