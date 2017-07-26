Does “Eating For Two” Put Women and Babies At Risk?

The joke about eating when pregnant is that one is eating for two, and therefore eating twice as much. A new survey from The National Charity Partnership has found that women who believe that may be eating more than they ought to for a healthy pregnancy.
Every time I’ve been pregnant, my doctors would jokingly order me to eat three cheeseburgers and two milkshakes every meal. I’m small, and they believed probably thinner than I should have been even before I got pregnant (though my BMI was just fine), and they wanted to be sure I was eating enough for both myself and the baby.
Surprisingly, many women don’t know how much they should be eating when they are pregnant, according to a recent survey by the National Charity Partnership (NCP). The NCP is comprised of Diabetes UK, Tesco and the British Heart Foundation, and says that women are not getting the right information when it comes to proper pregnancy nutrition.
Their survey asked 2,100 women in the UK about their ideas on pregnancy calories and appropriate caloric intake, and they found that a little over a third of the surveyed women believe they should eat 300 or more calories every day.
It also found that 61% of 140 pregnant women surveyed believed those extra calories should start from the very beginning of pregnancy in the first or second trimester. The NCP believes that this belief that extra calories need to start early comes from the myth that women ‘eating for two,’ need to eat twice as much. They worry that women use that reasoning to eat unhealthily during pregnancy. In fact, over a quarter of the pregnant women surveyed admitted that they did use that ‘eating for two’ logic to eat whatever they wanted.
Alex Davis, with the NCP says that it’s important to get the right information out to pregnant women so they can make healthy choices for themselves and their babies.
The NCP is working with the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists (RCOG) to debunk the myth of “eating for two” and make dietary requirements for pregnant women easier to understand. Women who eat more than they should during pregnancy can become overweight themselves, and put themselves at higher risk of miscarriage or conditions like high-blood pressure, pre-eclampsia and gestational diabetes.
According to Janice Rymer, the Vice President of education for the Royal College of Gynecologists, women who eat more than they should during pregnancy also have higher chances of needing a C-section or having a premature baby. And, research leads doctors to believe that bigger babies born to obese women are more likely to be obese later in life.
And while the NCP believes the right information needs to be out there, we have to say that for many pregnant women in an age where information is literally at one’s fingertips, knowing what you need can be confusing. Even the difference between the British standards and American standards may lead women to sort of throw their hands up in the air and wonder what to believe is best for their baby. When there is conflicting advice from ACOG, it’s understandable why women are not sure.
Both the National Institute of Health and Care Excellence (NICE) in the UK and American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG) actually recommend a much different caloric intake than many women believe is necessary when pregnant. NICE recommends no extra calories be purposely consumed during the first two trimesters of pregnancy, and 200 extra calories a day during the final trimester,) where ACOG recommends 200-300 — and that’s every day of pregnancy) but either way, neither institution believes eating twice as much is healthy for a pregnant woman or her baby.
This brings us back to why following healthy guidelines regardless is so important — balanced diets should include moderate portions of foods from the main food groups, as well as ensuring plenty of protein and fiber. Pregnant women should focus more on healthy food rather than specific calorie intake.
Nutritionists recommend the healthiest ‘maternity’ diets are ones that are full of nutrient-dense foods like peanut butter, yogurt, chicken, beef, eggs and/or dairy, as they are higher in proteins, calcium and iron.