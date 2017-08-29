Study: Early Implantation Of IUD Postpartum Does Not Affect Breastfeeding

New research suggests that the early implantation of the IUD is perfectly safe and will not affect women who want to nurse their babies.
It’s commonly been advised by medical practitioners to hold off on the placement of a birth controlling intrauterine device (IUD) until at least several weeks after a woman gives birth so as not to interfere with hormones that come into play with her lactation and nursing ability.
Now, though, research from the University of Utah Health and University of New Mexico School of Medicine may change your doctor’s advice.
Study author, Dr. David Turok with the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at the University of Utah Health, says that the implanting of an IUD is a safe long-term birth control method, and an option women can consider right after giving birth.
The researchers compared the amount of time a woman’s milk came in after birth in women who did have hormonal IUDs implanted immediately with those women who did not, but had the same type of IUD implanted several weeks postpartum. Eight weeks after deliveries, the women who had IUDs implanted after birth were breastfeeding just as well as the mothers who did not have the birth control devices implanted, leading researchers to believe the device itself did not affect the mother’s ability to lactate and nurse.
The researchers do note that there is a possible disadvantage to implanting an IUD shortly after birth in that there is a higher rate of losing/dislodging the IUD than in women who waited to place them. That said, they found that even when that did happen (in approximately 19% of the women who received them right after birth), over 70% went back to their clinicians to get a new one because they found great benefit in having the IUD in place.
Co-author of the study, Dr. Jessica Sanders, said that it’s hard enough for new mothers to have to juggle schedules for appointments for themselves and their children, so the option of having the IUD in place at the hospital where they already are is appealing. And, while it seems unlikely to become pregnant immediately after giving birth, it does happen, and more information needs to be shared at pre-and postnatal appointments so women are prepared.
Most importantly, the idea that an IUD would prevent a woman from effectively nursing her child is not an issue, based on this information, and empowers women to take control of their fertility while at the same time, do what they feel is best for their children as nursing mothers.