Easy Recipe: Berry Delicious Cheesecake Pops

Who seriously doesn’t love cheesecake? Now, thanks to this easy recipe, you can enjoy it in popsicle form. Grab your mini-me chef and get to work!
Ingredients
(1 cup) room temperature cream cheese
(2/3 cup) natural Greek yogurt
(1/2 cup) graham cracker crumbs
(3 tablespoon) sugar
(1 tsp) vanilla extract
(20) Raspberries
(15) red currents (optional)
zest of 1 lemon
Directions
1. Ask your kiddo to gently squish and smush the raspberries in a bowl — or you can puree the raspberries in a blender until they’re lump-free. Set aside.
2. If you chose to include red currents (they’re not always easy to come by), have your kiddo pop each one. Set aside.
3. In a large bowl, whisk together the cream cheese, yogurt, vanilla and sugar. Once smooth, add the raspberry puree, lemon zest, and currents to the bowl, followed by the graham cracker crumbs.
4. Slowly fold the cream cheese mix, raspberry puree and cookie crumbs. (A silicone spatula works great for this.)
5. Scoop the mixture into popsicle molds. Since it’s thick, you’ll have to tap the popsicle mold on the counter a few times to move the mix down and prevent air pockets.
6. Freeze overnight.
Enjoy!