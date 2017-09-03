Easy Recipe: Breakfast Popsicles

by on

These easy breakfast popsicles are a perfect pick-me up!

Most busy mamas don’t have time for extravagant morning breakfasts, so prepped morning meals are where it’s at! These morning popsicles are a perfect protein-filled pick-me up.

Filled with granola, yogurt and fruit, these popsicles scream “Good, morning, sunshine!” and they’re super fun to make. Grab the kiddos and make enough to last them a week!

Ingredients:

  • 1/2 cup of granola
  • 1 cup of natural Greek yogurt
  • 1/2 cup of whole milk (you can use skim)
  • 3 tsp of honey
  • 1 cup of mixed fresh berries (I like blueberries and raspberries

Directions: 

1. Mix the yogurt, milk and 2 tsp of the honey.

2. Pour the mixture into popsicle molds, leaving an inch of room for the berries and granola.

3. Place the berries in your molds, pushing them down with a toothpick. Place some at the edge of the molds so you can see the fruit when the popsicles freeze.

4. Mix the granola with 1 tsp of honey so that it’s sticky and easy to work with.

5. Top the yogurt popsicles with the granola mixture.

6. Freeze popsicles (approximately 5 hours or overnight).

Enjoy!

 


