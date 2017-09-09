Easy Recipe: Cauliflower Egg Muffins

This Paleo-friendly breakfast recipe is perfect for busy mornings. I come from a long line of lazy cooks, so in my family, Sundays are dedicated to meal prep. Weekly meal prep ensures our meals are healthy and readily available. The Paleo-friendly Cauliflower Egg Muffin is an old favorite.

Here’s the recipe:

Ingredients

  • 1 Cup of pureed cauliflower (put bite-sized pieces of cauliflower in a food processor or blender and puree until it looks like rice… if it turns to mush, like mine did, that’s okay!
  • 1 cup of ham, cut into bite-sized pieces. (You can skip this, or you can also use bacon, but make sure you bake/fry it first)
  • 6 raw eggs
  • 2 cups of bite-sized kale pieces, lightly packed 
  • Salt
  • Pepper

Instructions

  1. Preheat your oven to 400 degrees.
  2. Spray a muffin tin with cooking spray, or put a bit of olive oil on a paper towel and rub it into the muffin tin. Set aside.
  3. In a large bowl, whisk eggs. Add in cauliflower rice, ham, kale, salt and pepper. Mix. You can get your kiddo to mix with their clean hands. Fun, fun!
  4. Divide the mixture between muffin tins (mine made six)
  5. Bake for about 20 minutes, or until the eggs are set.
  6. Cool, and enjoy!
  7. Store leftovers in a ziplock bag or container. If I know my family won’t be eating all of them within the next 4 days, I store them in the freezer.

* There’s lots of room for experimentation in this recipe. You can use spinach, peppers, onions, cheese, whatever your heart desires. You can ask your kids what they like, and everyone in the family can custom-make their own muffins.

