Easy Recipe: Chocolate Chip Cookie Monsters

Cookie Ingredients:

Decoration Ingredients:

Directions: 

1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

2. Cream together the butter, white sugar, and brown sugar until smooth. Beat in the eggs one at a time, then stir in the vanilla. Dissolve baking soda in hot water. Add to batter along with salt. Stir in flour, chocolate chips, and nuts. Drop by large spoonfuls onto ungreased pans.

3. Bake for about 10 minutes in the preheated oven, or until edges are nicely browned.

Decorate cookies right away. 

Press the black gel food coloring int he cookie to make eyes and a mouth. Then add the eyes, blood and almonds for teeth. Use your imagination here!

 


