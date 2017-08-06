Easy Recipe: Kid-Friendly Piña Colada Pops

To celebrate the perfect summer coupling of the pineapple and coconut, we are giving you this delicious popsicle recipe.

This week, we’re celebrating the strongest marriage in the food family — that of the Coconut and Pineapple. Here’s a super quick and delicious pineapple-coconut popsicle recipe.

Alcohol-free, this is the perfect snack for the kiddos, and is fairly healthy considering some of the alternatives! The bonus to making your own popsicles is that you can control how organic and sweet you want them to be. Get out your measuring cups and grab the kiddies!
Ingredients

  • 2 and ½ cups fresh pineapple (chopped)
  • ¼ cup shredded sweetened coconut
  • 1/2 cup of unsweetened almond-coconut milk. (I used this one.)
  • 1/2 cup coconut milk
  • 1 tablespoon honey
  • ¼ teaspoon coconut extract (use slightly less than 1/4 teaspoon of almond extract if you don’t have coconut extract). Or skip this.

Directions

  1. Put all ingredients in a blender, and blend until smooth.
  2. Pour the mixture evenly into the molds.
  3. Freeze overnight (or until completely solid… about 5 hours)
  4. To easily remove the ice pops from the mold, run under warm water first.

* If you want to “adultify” this recipe, you can soak half the pineapples in white rum for three hours before blending, and add 1 ½ tablespoons of white rum to your mix.*

Voila!

