Easy Recipe: Mama’s Sangria Pops

This ain’t no family-friendly recipe. Mothering is hard work, especially when you’re chasing after the kiddies in the summer heat. So make some time for yourself, and cool off with a delicious sangria popsicle — or five.
If you have red wine and raspberries on hand, then you’re already halfway there. This recipe calls for only four ingredients, and requires zero talent or popsicle-making skills. It’s the perfect summer DIY project, as the rewards will keep you cool, refreshed, and depending how much you eat, a little buzzed.
Ahem, we encourage you make these while enjoying a glass of vino.
This recipe gave me six popsicles, but this all depends on the kind of molds you’re using. (I used these guys, and I absolutely love them.)
Ingredients
- 1½ cups red wine (I used a California merlot)
- 2 tablespoons sugar
- 1 cup pomegranate juice
- 1 cup fresh raspberries
Directions
- Combine red wine and sugar in a saucepan, and cook on low until the sugar dissolves.
- When sugar is dissolved, take the saucepan off heat and let it cool (10-15 minutes).
- Stir pomegranate juice into the saucepan with wine. Set saucepan aside.
- Put the raspberries into the popsicle molds (I put about 5 in each mold).
- Pour sangria into the molds. You’ll see some of the raspberries rising.
- Freeze overnight.
Voila!