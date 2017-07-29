Easy Recipe: Mama’s Sangria Pops

Make some time for yourself, and cool off with a delicious sangria popsicle — or five.This ain’t no family-friendly recipe. Mothering is hard work, especially when you’re chasing after the kiddies in the summer heat. So make some time for yourself, and cool off with a delicious sangria popsicle — or five.

If you have red wine and raspberries on hand, then you’re already halfway there. This recipe calls for only four ingredients, and requires zero talent or popsicle-making skills. It’s the perfect summer DIY project, as the rewards will keep you cool, refreshed, and depending how much you eat, a little buzzed.

Ahem, we encourage you make these while enjoying a glass of vino.

This recipe gave me six popsicles, but this all depends on the kind of molds you’re using. (I used these guys, and I absolutely love them.)

Ingredients

  • 1½ cups red wine (I used a California merlot)
  • 2 tablespoons sugar
  • 1 cup pomegranate juice
  • 1 cup fresh raspberries

Directions

  1. Combine red wine and sugar in a saucepan, and cook on low until the sugar dissolves.
  2. When sugar is dissolved, take the saucepan off heat and let it cool (10-15 minutes).
  3. Stir pomegranate juice into the saucepan with wine. Set saucepan aside.
  4. Put the raspberries into the popsicle molds (I put about 5 in each mold).
  5. Pour sangria into the molds. You’ll see some of the raspberries rising.
  6. Freeze overnight.

Voila!

sangria-popsicles-final

 


