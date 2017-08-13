Easy Recipe: Matcha Pops

by on

matchapopsiclespinterestMatcha powdered green tea is our favorite thing in the world — the taste, the color, the health benefits. And when you turn matcha into a cool, refreshing dessert, you feel a lot less guilty about going for seconds!

Here’s the recipe:
matcha-popsicles-ingredients

Ingredients

  • 3 cups natural Greek yogurt (2%)
  • 3 tbsp honey
  • 1 tbsp matcha green tea powder (I always buy this one.)
  • 1 tsp vanilla extract

matcha-prep

Directions

  1. In a medium mixing bowl, stir together yogurt, honey, and vanilla. Add matcha green tea powder and whisk together until smooth.
  2. Fill popsicle molds with yogurt mixture and place in freezer for four hours, or until completely frozen.
  3. When ready to serve, run popsicle molds under warm water to loosen the popsicles. Remove and serve immediately.

Voila!

matcha-popsicles-1


