Easy Recipe: Matcha Pops

Matcha powdered green tea is our favorite thing in the world — the taste, the color, the health benefits. And when you turn matcha into a cool, refreshing dessert, you feel a lot less guilty about going for seconds!
Here’s the recipe:
Ingredients
- 3 cups natural Greek yogurt (2%)
- 3 tbsp honey
- 1 tbsp matcha green tea powder (I always buy this one.)
- 1 tsp vanilla extract
Directions
- In a medium mixing bowl, stir together yogurt, honey, and vanilla. Add matcha green tea powder and whisk together until smooth.
- Fill popsicle molds with yogurt mixture and place in freezer for four hours, or until completely frozen.
- When ready to serve, run popsicle molds under warm water to loosen the popsicles. Remove and serve immediately.
Voila!