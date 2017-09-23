Easy Recipe: Oat Cups With Banana and Nutella

I’m a fan of pretty food, and these oat cups are as nutritious as they are beautiful. Filled with fibre, protein and vitamins, these make for a great, quick breakfast — especially if you’ve prepped them a couple nights beforehand.
The beauty with oat cups is that you can control the amount of sugar and calories. The recipe below calls for honey and Nutella, but you can skip both if you want. Personally, Nutella is my favorite food of life, so I try to sneak it into every breakfast meal. Feel free to play around with the recipe. You can even swap the mashed banana for apple sauce!
Ingredients (Makes 4-6 breakfast cups)
- 1 cup of rolled oats
- two ripe bananas
- 1 tablespoon of (local) honey
- 2 tablespoons of chia seeds
- 1 tablespoon of natural peanut butter
- 1 tablespoon of Nutella
- cinnamon (to sprinkle on top)
- vanilla yogurt (you can change this up)
- your choice of toppings (berries are my favorite)
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
- Spray cast iron muffin pan with cooking spray.
- Smash bananas with fork. (You might want to save this responsibility for your kiddo.)
- Mix banana with oats, honey, chia seeds, and peanut butter. (You can get your child to do this with his/her clean hands). Mix until smooth.
- Press mixture into the base and up the sides of the muffin cups.
- Pop muffin pan in the oven for 10 minutes (or until fragrant and oats start turning golden brown-ish).
- Let oat cups cool for 15 minutes before removing from muffin cups.
- Fill each cup with half a teaspoon of Nutella, yogurt, and berries.
- Sprinkle some cinnamon, and serve!