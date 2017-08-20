Easy Recipe: Oreo Cookie Pops

by on

oreo-pinterest

ingredients

14 chocolate cookies, about 4 oz (115g)

3 tbps sugar

1/2 cup (4 fl oz/115mL) greek yogurt

1/4 cup (2 fl oz/60mL) whole milk

1 cup whipping cream

1 tsp vanilla extract

Directions

1. Working in a small bowl, crumble the cookies to make pieces, some big and some small.

2. In a bowl, stir together the sugar, yogurt, milk, cream, and vanilla. Add the crumbled chocolate cookies and stir to mix.

3. Divide the mixture across the molds. Cover and freeze until solid, at least 4 hours.

Voila!

