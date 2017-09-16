Easy Recipe: Overnight Berry Oats

by on

I started making overnight oats in college, and seven years later they're still my ultimate breakfast food. I started making overnight oats in college, and seven years later they’re still my ultimate breakfast food. Fun to experiment with and easy to make, you and your kiddies can dedicate Sunday evening to prepping these for 4-days-worth of breakfast.

The beauty of overnight oats is that you can mix and match. Your kids can make their own bowls, customizing with their favorite fruits, nuts, and yogurt. They can even sneak in a couple chocolate chips, or a teaspoon of Nutella. The options are endless. Here’s my favorite ‘overnight oats’ recipe, packed with protein, vitamins, and delicious berries.

Ingredients (for one jar/serving):

  • 1 tablespoon chia seeds
  • 1 tablespoon of dry acai berries
  • 1 tablespoon raisins
  • 4 T quick oats
  • 1/3 cup almond milk
  • 2 tablespoons Greek yogurt
  • 1 tablespoon sweetened coconut shredding
  • 2 tablespoons crushed walnuts
  • Handful of frozen berries

Directions:

  1. Throw in the dry ingredients first. Start with the chia seeds. Then the acai berries, raisins, coconut, and walnuts.
  2. Add quick oats.
  3. Add the almond milk, and mix.
  4. Add the Greek yogurt, and mix.
  5. Add the frozen berries, and mix.
  6. Place in fridge, and leave overnight.
  7. Enjoy in the morning!

