Easy Recipe: Pumpkin Pie Pops

Halloween is fast approaching, and that means your kids will have access to lots of sugary treats. This year, instead of baking sugar cookies, make these Pumpkin Pie Pops instead.
These are super simple to make, require zero baking, and your kids will have fun lending a helping hand in the kitchen. Here’s the recipe:
Ingredients:
- ⅓ cup of vanilla yogurt
- ⅓ cup of pumpkin pie filling
- 3 large bananas or 4 medium sized bananas
- ½ cup of graham cracker crumbs
- 3 tablespoons chopped pecans (chopped into teeny pieces)
- 2 tablespoons packed brown sugar
- bag of pop sticks (you’ll need about 10-20 sticks, depending on the size of your banana pieces)
Directions:
- Peel the bananas, and chop them evenly into bite-sized pieces.
- Insert the pop stick into each banana piece and arrange them on a tray lined with aluminum foil or parchment paper.
- Put in freezer for 45 minutes or more (until frozen)
- While bananas are freezing, combine the yogurt with the pumpkin pie filling until smooth and blended. Chill the mixture in the fridge.
- In a separate bowl mix together the pecans and graham crackers, then mix in the brown sugar. Set this mixture aside.
- Take the bananas out of the freezer, and dip the frozen banana bites in the pumpkin pie-yogurt mixture. Then sprinkle them with the crumb mixture.
- Put the bananas back in the freezer for 45 minutes, or until frozen and set.
- Leave the bananas at room temperature for 5 minutes before you serve to guests!
* You can store your Pumpkin Pie Pops in the freezer for about a week.