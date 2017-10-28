Easy Recipe: Scary Witch Fingers

Halloween gives us a fun outlet for our creativity. It’s not everyday that we can bake cookies resembling severed body parts without raising eyebrows! These classic witch fingers are my all-time favorite Halloween recipe!
You can make these as creepy or as cute as you want. You can add chocolate chips for warts; you can use different types of food coloring; you can make fingers with missing nails; options are only limited by your imagination! The recipe is easy, and the prep is fun.
Grab your kiddo, and let’s get started:
Related: Easy Recipe: Chocolate Chip Cookie Monsters
Ingredients
- strawberry jam
- red decorating gel
- black decorating gel
- green food coloring
Directions
1. Use an electric mixer to beat together the butter, sugar, egg, almond extract, and vanilla extract.
2. When the ingredients have mixed, gradually add the flour, baking powder, and salt, while continually beating with the electric mixer.
3. Add the green food coloring (about 1/4 teaspoon) to the mixture, beating it together until the dough is an even color.
4. Cover bowl with plastic wrap and refrigerate the dough for 30 minutes.
5. Preheat oven to 325 degrees F.
Related: 6 Halloween Treats Without All The Sugar
6. Prepare the almonds. Make the tips pointy by gently grating the sides with a cheese grater. Use the black coloring gel to paint them black, or leave them “natural.” Set them aside.
7. Lightly grease a baking sheet with butter.
8. Remove dough from refrigerator in small amounts (you want it to be cool and hard when you’re forming the fingers).
9. Scoop 1 teaspoon at a time onto a cutting board. Roll the dough into a thin roll (keep in mind the dough will double in size when you bake – so your fingers will have to be small when you’re putting them in the oven).
10. Press one almond into one end of each roll (this is the fingernail). Squeeze cookie near the tip (just under the nail), and squeeze again at the centre to create knuckles. Use a butter knife to carve some lines at the two indentations you just made, to mimic the lines on your finger.
11. Place the cookies on the buttered baking sheet.
12. Bake in the preheated oven for about 15 minutes, or until the cookies are slightly golden in color at the bottom.
13. After you remove the cookies, you can remove the almonds, add strawberry jam to the tip of the finger, and then place the almonds back on. This will give the impression of bloody fingernails.
14. Serve the fingers with a strawberry jam dip.