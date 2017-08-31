Easy Recipes: 6 Best Popsicles of Summer 2017

It’s been the Summer of popsicles here at Mothering — every week a new concoction! So here’s a round-up of our favorite popsicle recipes of Summer 2017!
Easy to make, these recipes are the best way to cool off on a hot Summer day. All of these cold treats are kid-friendly, except for the Sangria Pops (hey, we had to add something the mamas. We work hard, dangit!).
So before you put the shorts and tank tops away, try these late summer treats:
1. Blueberry Lemon Pops
Ingredients
(1 cup) blueberries
lemon zest from (1) lemon
1 Cup Vanilla Yogurt
Directions:
1. Get your kiddo to crush the blueberries. How, you ask? Get creative. (You can also puree the blueberries in a blender or food processor until smooth.)
2. Mix lemon zest into pureed blueberries.
3. Add yogurt and blueberry puree into popsicle molds. Alternate adding the blueberry puree and yogurt for a marbly effect.
4. Place mold in freezer until popsicles are fully frozen (about 6 hours).
TIP: When popsicles are frozen, you can run the molds under warm water to loosen up the popsicles.
Enjoy!
2. Berry Delicious Cheesecake Pops
Ingredients
(1 cup) room temperature cream cheese
(2/3 cup) natural Greek yogurt
(1/2 cup) graham cracker crumbs
(3 tablespoon) sugar
(1 tsp) vanilla extract
(20) Raspberries
(15) red currents (optional)
zest of 1 lemon
Directions
1. Ask your kiddo to gently squish and smush the raspberries in a bowl — or you can puree the raspberries in a blender until they’re lump-free. Set aside.
2. If you chose to include red currents (they’re not always easy to come by), have your kiddo pop each one. Set aside.
3. In a large bowl, whisk together the cream cheese, yogurt, vanilla and sugar. Once smooth, add the raspberry puree, lemon zest, and currents to the bowl, followed by the graham cracker crumbs.
4. Slowly fold the cream cheese mix, raspberry puree and cookie crumbs. (A silicone spatula works great for this.)
5. Scoop the mixture into popsicle molds. Since it’s thick, you’ll have to tap the popsicle mold on the counter a few times to move the mix down and prevent air pockets.
6. Freeze overnight.
Enjoy!
3. Matcha Pops
Ingredients
- 3 cups natural Greek yogurt (2%)
- 3 tbsp honey
- 1 tbsp matcha green tea powder (I always buy this one.)
- 1 tsp vanilla extract
Directions
- In a medium mixing bowl, stir together yogurt, honey, and vanilla. Add matcha green tea powder and whisk together until smooth.
- Fill popsicle molds with yogurt mixture and place in freezer for four hours, or until completely frozen.
- When ready to serve, run popsicle molds under warm water to loosen the popsicles. Remove and serve immediately.
Enjoy!
4. Kid-Friendly Piña Colada Pops
Ingredients
- 2 and ½ cups fresh pineapple (chopped)
- ¼ cup shredded sweetened coconut
- 1/2 cup of unsweetened almond-coconut milk. (I used this one.)
- 1/2 cup coconut milk
- 1 tablespoon honey
- ¼ teaspoon coconut extract (use slightly less than 1/4 teaspoon of almond extract if you don’t have coconut extract). Or skip this.
Directions
- Put all ingredients in a blender, and blend until smooth.
- Pour the mixture evenly into the molds.
- Freeze overnight (or until completely solid… about 5 hours)
- To easily remove the ice pops from the mold, run under warm water first.
* If you want to “adultify” this recipe, you can soak half the pineapples in white rum for three hours before blending, and add 1 ½ tablespoons of white rum to your mix.*
Enjoy!
5. Mama’s Sangria Pops
Ingredients
- 1½ cups red wine (I used a California merlot)
- 2 tablespoons sugar
- 1 cup pomegranate juice
- 1 cup fresh raspberries
Directions
- Combine red wine and sugar in a saucepan, and cook on low until the sugar dissolves.
- When sugar is dissolved, take the saucepan off heat and let it cool (10-15 minutes).
- Stir pomegranate juice into the saucepan with wine. Set saucepan aside.
- Put the raspberries into the popsicle molds (I put about 5 in each mold).
- Pour sangria into the molds. You’ll see some of the raspberries rising.
- Freeze overnight.
Enjoy!
6. Oreo Cookie Pops
Ingredients
15 Oreo cookies
3 tbps sugar
1/2 cup natural Greek yogurt
1/4 cup whole milk
1 cup whipping cream
1 tsp vanilla extract
Directions
1. Grab your kiddo and ask them to crumble the cookies into a bowl. Some pieces will be smaller, some larger. Get messy!
2. In another bowl, stir together the yogurt, sugar, milk, cream, and vanilla extract. Add the crumbled chocolate cookies and mix them in.
3. Spoon the mixture into the molds. You might have to bang the popsicle tray a little bit to get rid of any air pocket.
4. Cover and freeze until solid (about 6 hours or overnight).
Enjoy!