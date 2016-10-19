If you’re like me, you sometimes dread that last epic chore at the end of the day: putting everyone to bed.

There are some nights that I wish, right after dinner is cleared, that we could all just walk to our beds — fully dressed — lay down and drift off to sleep.

But, that doesn’t work for me or my little ones. We have to finish the process of getting cleaned up for bed and wind down for sleep to fully relax. And somehow the time always passes in a blur and I end up getting to bed later than I intended.

So, I polled some mama friends to ask what helps make their bedtime routines go smoothly. Here were their top three responses:

Consider skipping bathtime. For some, a bath is soothing, calming and helps kids relax — so it’s a great start to the bedtime routine. For others, (especially if you have more than one kiddo bathing together) bath time can get loud, messy and just be generally exhausting. If that’s the case for your family, you may consider skipping bath time a few nights per week.

Maybe it seems gross to let little ones climb into bed after a day of running around, getting sweaty or covered in their dinner but, according to recent research, we could all use a few less baths.

Many soaps and shampoos contain toxic ingredients that irritate the skin and frequent washing can remove helpful oils and skin cells that form a barrier against harmful bacteria. Also, we benefit from the good bacteria that lives on our skin — it boosts our immune systems.

It’s up to you how often your little ones need to bathe, but maybe let go of the idea that they need a daily bath. If bathtime is a source of stress or seems to energize the kids rather than soothe them, why not drop it from the daily routine?

Stick to the plan. It is well documented that children thrive on routine. When they know what to expect, there is less protesting, less lashing out and less emotional reaction.

This is tough when you are juggling different ages or schedules or when you’re traveling — but establishing a consistent routine can be beneficial, even when some elements are out of the norm.

Try to do things in the same order: pajamas, teeth brushed, three books, prayers, lights out. It also beneficial when most elements of the routine can be brought with you — even if you’re far from home.

Remember to be consistent. If you decide on three books, don’t allow five some nights or you’ll get pleading to have five the next night. As their minds memorize the pattern, they will also start to physically calm down, anticipating the last step: sleep.

Teach by example. If you dread bedtime, so will the kids. If you get frustrated and anxious during the process, so well they.

Smile, connect, touch and hug them. Make up silly songs about getting dressed for bed or brushing teeth. Let them know you are happy to end your day with them. Maintain a calm, soothing voice and demeanor.

Even if they get loud and busy, speak softly and show them how to do the same. Give them some good bonding time to look forward to at each bedtime, it will help you look forward to that time, too!

What’s your best advice for smooth sailing at bedtime?