Unfocused Student? Try These Homemade Fidget Toys

A North Carolina teacher recently made headlines after utilizing desk pedals beneath her students’ desks to help channel their energy and help keep them focused during class.

While ideally students would be getting ample opportunity to move around during the school day, the reality is that this just isn’t always possible. So, if a kid is stuck at a desk for long chunks of time, why not give them a way to focus their excess energy?

It’s not just a long school day where kids can benefit from an outlet like desk pedals; homework time can also be frustrating for some kids, and homeschoolers need creative ways to stay on-task, too. While foot pedals installed under a desk isn’t going to be practical for every student, fidget toys — a small, soothing toy designed to give kids a place to focus their extra restless energy — just might do the trick.

Giving a child a toy to play with during school or homework time may seem counterintuitive; if they need to focus on schoolwork, isn’t a toy just another distraction?

Not necessarily. Kids have a high need for movement and short attention spans — even more so kids with ADHD, autism, and sensory processing difficulties — so finding ways of fulfilling this need to move and fidget in non-disruptive ways can be essential to completing a task.

You can purchase a variety of toys designed just for this purpose, or try making your own.

Try These Homemade Fidget Toys

Stress ball balloons. Stretch out and fill balloon with rice, flour, beans, or sand using a funnel (do not inflate first). Decorate the tied balloons with sharpies if you like, and try out the different materials inside to see which one feels the most satisfying.

Bungee cord foot rest. Wind a bungee chord tightly around the legs of a chair for foot fidgeting that’s quieter and less disruptive than tapping feet or chair rocking.

Weighted stuffed animal. This requires a little sewing know-how: Take an old stuffed animal and open the seam enough to pull the stuffing out. Add poly pellets, small rocks, or buckwheat hulls then sew back up. For some kids, adding weight to their laps helps them de-stress and helps regulate their sensory responses.

Kinetic sand. Easily make this non-messy, wonderfully squishy, sensory sand by mixing 2 parts baking soda with 1 part baking powder and 1 part dishwashing liquid. Knead together until it feels dough-like and dry, adding baking powder if still wet, and store in a plastic container.

Glitter bottles. A plastic bottle filled with water, food coloring and glitter makes a lovely, calming visual fidget. Seal the cap with glue to prevent leaking, opening, or accidental spills. Add small colorful beads for even more sensory input, or use oil instead of glitter for a cool effect.

Lock board. If you’re handy with tools, try attaching hardware such as a doorstop, a chain lock, hook-and-latch, door knocker, hinge, slide lock, light-switch, and so on to a thick sanded-smooth wooden board.

Bead bracelet or necklace. Loosely string plastic, wooden, or silicone beads on a cord, ensuring the beads can slide and spin freely for maximum fiddling. If you have a chewer, make sure the chord is strong and the beads are sturdy, large, and nontoxic.

Happy fidgeting!

image via Rennet Stowe