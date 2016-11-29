Megan,
Reading to your child, listening to your child read or simply reading alongside your child are ways we, as parents, can support literacy development and healthy reading habits at home — and build a foundation for lifelong academic success.
Our biggest challenge in making reading at home a routine of family life is simply devoting the time and energy to make it happen every day.
As a mother of four children who works full-time, understand that this can be a challenge. Life is busy and we get tired. Sometimes we struggle to fit it all in. But the substantial benefits that directly correlate to reading at home with our kids make it worth the effort. Plus, reading together is a wonderful way to spend meaningful time with our children each day.
Consider these fun and engaging book recommendations from our family bookshelf when reading with your child:
Pre-K-Kindergarten:
- Elephant and Piggie Series by Mo Willems.
- The Book with No Pictures by B.J. Novak
- Pete the Cat and the Missing Cupcakes by James Dean
- Bob Books Beginning Readers by Boddy Lynn Maslen
- If you Give a Mouse a Cookie by Laura Numerof
1st-2nd Grade:
- Extra Yarn by Mac Barnett and Jon Klassen
- Fly Guy Series by Tedd Arnold
- My Father’s Dragon by Ruth Stiles Gannett
- The Day the Crayons Quit by Drew Daywalt
- Frog and Toad Collection by Arnold Lobel
3rd-4th Grade
- The Magic Tree House Series by Mary Pope Osborne
- The Boxcar Children Series by Gertrude Chandler Warner
- Diary of a Wimpy Kid Series by Jeff Kinney
- Charlotte’s Web by E.B. White
- The BFG by Roald Dahl
5th-6th Grade
- The Wishing Spell (The Land of Stories) by Chris Colfer
- Hatchet by Gary Paulsen
- The Lemonade War (The Lemonade War Series)
- The Giver Lois Lowry
- Tuck Everlasting by Natalie Babbitt
Do you have some great book recommendations to share?
