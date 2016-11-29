Reading in fun-demental! Consider these fun and engaging book recommendations from our family bookshelf when reading with your child.

Reading to your child, listening to your child read or simply reading alongside your child are ways we, as parents, can support literacy development and healthy reading habits at home — and build a foundation for lifelong academic success.

Our biggest challenge in making reading at home a routine of family life is simply devoting the time and energy to make it happen every day.

As a mother of four children who works full-time, understand that this can be a challenge. Life is busy and we get tired. Sometimes we struggle to fit it all in. But the substantial benefits that directly correlate to reading at home with our kids make it worth the effort. Plus, reading together is a wonderful way to spend meaningful time with our children each day.

Consider these fun and engaging book recommendations from our family bookshelf when reading with your child:

Pre-K-Kindergarten:

Elephant and Piggie Series by Mo Willems.

Series by Mo Willems. The Book with No Pictures by B.J. Novak

by B.J. Novak Pete the Cat and the Missing Cupcakes by James Dean

by James Dean Bob Books Beginning Readers by Boddy Lynn Maslen

Beginning Readers by Boddy Lynn Maslen If you Give a Mouse a Cookie by Laura Numerof

1st-2nd Grade:

Extra Yarn by Mac Barnett and Jon Klassen

by Mac Barnett and Jon Klassen Fly Guy Series by Tedd Arnold

Series by Tedd Arnold My Father’s Dragon by Ruth Stiles Gannett

by Ruth Stiles Gannett The Day the Crayons Quit by Drew Daywalt

by Drew Daywalt Frog and Toad Collection by Arnold Lobel

3rd-4th Grade

The Magic Tree House Series by Mary Pope Osborne

by Mary Pope Osborne The Boxcar Children Series by Gertrude Chandler Warner

Series by Gertrude Chandler Warner Diary of a Wimpy Kid Series by Jeff Kinney

Series by Jeff Kinney Charlotte’s Web by E.B. White

by E.B. White The BFG by Roald Dahl

5th-6th Grade

The Wishing Spell (The Land of Stories) by Chris Colfer

by Chris Colfer Hatchet by Gary Paulsen

by Gary Paulsen The Lemonade War (The Lemonade War Series)

(The Lemonade War Series) The Giver Lois Lowry

Lois Lowry Tuck Everlasting by Natalie Babbitt

Do you have some great book recommendations to share?

Image credit: Megan Devine