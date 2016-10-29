New Study: Your Kid’s Picky Eating May Be in the Genes

You can stop beating yourself up over your toddler’s picky eating habits, says a new study published in The Journal of Child Psychology and Psychiatry.

The researchers examined the eating habits of more than 1,900 pairs of 16-month-old twins, comparing and contrasting identical and fraternal twins. The goal was to determine the role of genetics on both fussy eating and willingness to try new foods — and the results showed a “significant genetic influence.”

According to the study, genetics were to blame for 46% of instances of overall pickiness, and 58% of refusal to try new foods.

As a parent who has struggled with a very picky eater for years, I know all too well the stress associated with it. I begged, bribed and bargained — but more than that I worried I had gone wrong somewhere and my child’s health would be irreparably damaged.

But the research says not to worry — for the most part anyway.

“As long as the diet the child consists of things that have enough nutrients, even if it’s quite a narrow diet, then that’s not harmful.” Dr. Alastair Sutcliffe, a pediatric specialist at University College London, told CNN Health.

Of course, a genetic tendency towards fussiness at mealtimes doesn’t mean parents should just give up on a varied diet and new foods.

Andrea Smith, a UCL PhD student who co-led the study, said it’s important to keep mealtimes positive, offering food but not forcing it.

According to Smith, “When mealtimes tend to be negative it makes the child tense and those fussy tendencies become stronger. Coercing them into eating also exacerbates these tendencies.”

So instead of bribing and begging, try patience and a positive approach to meals.

And don’t stress about fussiness too much, as most kids outgrow picky eating. In my sons case, it took a while — and as his pickiness was more extreme, we did end up spending some time with a feeding therapist.

Still, if I could go back in time, I would relax about it a little. Now, as a teenager, he’s healthy and eats foods I never would have thought he’d touch (drowning in ketchup, though it may be) and he’s on track to be at least as tall as his 6-foot dad.

Be patient, cut yourself some slack, and try some of these tips to gently encourage healthy eating in the meantime.

