Energy Healing Could Be Your Ticket to ‘Morning Sickness Freedom’

If you’re a pregnant mama dealing with severe nausea, you know how frustrating it is to try all the tips, tricks and meds, yet still spend the day hunched over your toilet. But there’s something you may not have tried yet — Morning Sickness Freedom.
Women around the world are using this professional healing practice to deal with their pregnancy-related nausea, and the results are astounding.
Nausea can turn what should be a wonderful pregnancy experience into a daily battle. Other than the obvious discomfort of nausea, severe cases can actually affect the health of mama and baby. Usually diagnosed as hyperemesis gravidarum, severe pregnancy-related nausea leads to a loss of sleep, dehydration, malnutrition, and a loss of electrolytes during pregnancy. It may also be linked to a higher risk of psychological issues in children.
It’s so important for both your own health and for your baby’s health to get pregnancy-related nausea resolved. Morning Sickness Freedom is an energy healing practice that specializes in this — in helping women suffering from severe nausea and other pregnancy related issues. Using revolutionary energetic healing techniques, these healers help women all over the world, every day, have healthier and happier pregnancies.
I had a chance to speak to Ann Hession, Certified Medical Intuitive and Certified Body Code Practitioner, to talk about natural relief for pregnancy-related nausea and explain how Morning Sickness Freedom helps women around the world.
Q1: Some people try everything to cure their morning sickness with no success. Why do you think that is?
A: I think it’s because changing diet, eating more often, more protein, ginger – all of those are just attempts to address the symptom, they don’t do anything to resolve what we have discovered is the real underlying cause. Dr. Bradley Nelson, author and energy medicine educator who developed The Body Code system, discovered that in every case of pregnancy-related nausea, there was what we call a “disconnection” between the mother and the baby.
There are several different types of disconnections that can happen, but a common one is that the mother’s nervous system is essentially not fully recognizing that the baby should be there, and so it is treating the baby like a foreign invader, rather than a natural and welcome presence. When we clear the imbalances that are underlying the disconnection, the nausea naturally disappears – and doesn’t come back — because the real cause is gone. It’s that simple.
Q2: Can you help women with even severe nausea — those diagnosed with hyperemesis gravidarum?
A: Yes. In fact, the more severe the nausea, the more of these disconnections are present.
I recently worked with a woman who had just been diagnosed with hyperemesis gravidarum and hospitalized for dehydration. She was so miserable, throwing up every morning and nauseous all day. It was a very severe case, but now she is feeling great. She can live her life again, and she’s having a happy, healthy pregnancy.
Another woman I worked with had had severe nausea throughout her pregnancy. She couldn’t sleep more than a couple hours at a time, and couldn’t stand up without getting nauseous — even getting dressed was an ordeal. Imagine the strain on her health (and the baby’s) from severe sleep deprivation! She came to me at 22 weeks, and we got to the bottom of it, resolving all of the disconnections. She was nausea free and able to sleep for the rest of her pregnancy, and had a beautiful healthy baby.
Q3: Why did you decide to work with pregnant women, especially those who suffer from morning sickness?
A: For two reasons.
One is that I had severe pregnancy nausea myself with my second pregnancy, and even became dangerously anemic as a result – so I know how awful it is, and I just love being able to help women who are suffering with this the way I did. It’s so satisfying!
But the most important reason is simply because the energy healing method I use WORKS for morning sickness, and in my experience so far, it works every time – that’s not something I’ve heard about any other approach.
Q4: What is “energy healing?”
A: Energy healing is a term that includes many different forms of healing, and they all come from a different paradigm than western medicine. The dominant paradigm currently focuses mostly on directly addressing symptoms, whereas energy healing focuses on the underlying causes.
Think of it this way – your health is headed in a certain direction right now, and it has momentum in that direction. There are hundreds of factors that have you going in that direction – nutritional, genetic, emotional, mental, pathogenic, exercise, and so forth. Some of those factors are positive, and some are negative, which we would call “imbalances.” With energy healing, we are identifying and addressing the exact imbalances that are causing the issues you are dealing with now, and those that are heading you in a less healthy direction for your future.
Q5: How did you get involved with energy healing?
A: I’ve always been pushing the edges of belief about what’s possible for health and wellness. I earned a B.A. in Psychology from Harvard University, but soon decided that traditional psychology wasn’t an exciting enough path for me. I’ve studied and trained in different forms of healing since the mid 1980s, and I’m a Certified Medical Intuitive. I truly feel that energy medicine is the medicine of the future – it’s just taking the mainstream a while to catch up, as usual!
Q6: How can you perform energy healing from afar (via phone or Internet)?
A: One of the best things about energy healing is that it can be done over distance. I have worked on people all over the world, from New Zealand to Europe and all over the U.S. with amazing results. How it’s possible, I can’t say that I truly understand, but then, I don’t know how my cell phone works either, and I use it every day! Many energy modalities, including Reiki, Pranic healing, shamanic healing, are used every day over distance rather than in person.
Q7: What other issues can be addressed with energy healing and The Body Code?
A: Because what we are doing is finding and clearing the underlying imbalances that are causing health issues, there really isn’t any area of health that can’t be improved. Here are some examples of issues I have helped people with:
- Back and neck pain, joint pain
- Weight issues
- Stress, anxiety, and depression
- Digestive issues
- Immune system support
- Chronic pain
- Chronic fatigue
- and many other imbalances of health and well-being
Q 8: Where can people get more info?
A: You can find out more about energy healing and how it can help with morning sickness and many other health issues on our website: www.morningsicknessfreedom.com. Feel free to sign up for a free consultation to get your specific questions answered and decide for yourself if this is for you!
Ann Hession
Ann is a Certified Medical Intuitive and Certified Body Code Practitioner. She has studied alternative forms of transformational healing for over 30 years, including The Body Code, The Emotion Code, Creative Healing, Body Electronics, Neuromuscular and Myofascial Therapy, Pre-Natal Massage, Landmark Education courses, and more, and she holds a B.A. in Psychology from Harvard University.
In her career, she has educated and trained thousands of people in energy healing techniques. In her private practice healing work, she works with people from all over the world to resolve their most difficult health issues. She works with pregnant women to help them have vibrant and healthy pregnancies, smooth and simple deliveries, and a joyful postpartum experience.