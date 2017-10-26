Enough Baby Blankets! What Do Parents of Newborns REALLY Want?

I recently went to visit a close friend of mine who’d had a C-Section a few days earlier. She was sitting on her sofa, barely able to move post-surgery, with her baby on her breast. She was surrounded by gifts.
There were boxes full of gourmet candies and treats, frilly little baby girl dresses, and flowery onesies piled up on the coffee table alongside stacks and stacks of baby blankets. “Wow,” I said. “So many gifts!”
“Yeah, people are really generous,” she said. “I really appreciate it. But….this isn’t the stuff I actually need.”
So, I asked her what she did need. and I thought back to the days when I was at home with a new baby and then, a couple of years later, home with a new baby and a pre-schooler. Now, working with pregnant and newly postpartum families every day, I have a pretty good sense of the gifts that are lovely and the gifts that are AMAZING and truly cherished.
Here is what parents of new babies truly need:
1. Time for a shower.
Show up with a fancy coffee and a scone, then hold the baby while the parent takes a nice, long, un-rushed shower.
2. Help with the other kids.
If they have an older child or children, offer to do school drop-offs and pick-ups, as well as running them to extra-curricular activities and inviting them to play dates. Not only does it take a load off the new parents, but it also helps to ease the parental guilt of not paying as much attention to older kids.
3. Help with meals.
Loading up new parents with all the nutrition they need during the first few exhausting weeks is invaluable. Pick up a ready-to-serve meal from the store – maybe a barbecued chicken and some fresh salads from the deli. Or, arrange for a healthy meal delivery service that will make getting a nutritious, delicious meal as easy as opening the fridge and grabbing forks.
4. Errands
Running errands – even simple, ‘quick’ ones, can feel like an impossible task with a newborn with that precious window of time between feeding sessions. Offer to do a grocery run, or just add on their list to yours. Odds are they won’t know they’re out of milk until they’re forced to drink their coffee black. My friend just wanted me to drive her before she got the all-clear post surgery. She sat in the back with her sweet baby (who was not at all impressed with the carseat). At the store, I did all the heavy lifting and cart maneuvering while she carried her sleeping little one.
5. But her some nursing tops.
You really have no idea how often your breasts will be on the outside of your shirt until you’re breastfeeding. And, until you are hauling them out and tucking them away non-stop, you won’t realize how awkward it is to do breast gymnastics in regular clothing without being half naked. All of this plus the fact that all of your shirts will be covered in breast milk 1.0 (from the breast, 2.0 (spit up), or 3.0 (diaper explosion)
6. Parent + Baby Classes
Parent and baby yoga classes: Mothers with newborn babies get bored, stir crazy, and lonely. Do a little research and find some groups, classes, or drop-in sessions for parents and babies, and gift her a session. It will give her reason and motivation to get out of the house, talk to other adults who get what she’s going through, and feel like she’s part of the community.
7. Postpartum doula
You know how everyone says to sleep when the baby sleeps? Well, it’s just that… oh, come ON. Even if that’s a lovely idea, we all know it’s right out there with stopping at just one cookie – sure, that’s ideal, but it’s just not how things usually go down. Instead, as soon as the baby is down, new moms fly around scooping up laundry off the floor, cleaning up breakfast dishes, or sitting down for ‘just a minute’ and indulging decadently in a tiny bit of uninterrupted Netflix with their breasts covered, and attached to no one.
But the guilt and unease that come from sitting amongst piles of dirty dishes is always the rain on those brief moments of bliss. A postpartum doula will help a new parent with light housework, with the baby, provide an ear and company, and be able to offer solid newborn advice (if requested) based on experience. Basically, a postpartum doula is like a fairy godmother.
8. Personal Gift Certificates
Make up personalized gift certificates that your friend can redeem for any of the above, or other items. Some ideas:
- an evening of take-out and venting with you
- an hour of solitude to sit in a coffee shop, go for a walk, sleep while you hold the baby
- coffee run
- sorting baby clothes
Or, ask them and create gift certificates that suit their needs exactly. You will be the best friend any new parent could ask for.