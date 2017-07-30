‘Esali Birth’ Gives Women (Worldwide) Happy and Healthy Birth Journeys

Modern birth culture has created an exaggerated fear surrounding birth. TV shows, movies, magazines — they’ve been scaring women for dozens of years. (Thanks, Friends: Have you seen the one where Rachel has a baby?) That’s why the key to a happy and healthy birth journey is education.
Esali Birth, an incredible online holistic pregnancy resource, is doing just that — educating women so that they can confidently make their own, informed decisions about their birth stories.
Esali empowers perinatal mentors and their clients to create positive birth experiences. It uses an online format (and hands-on format throughout the Mid-Ohio Valley) to provide a blend of modern knowledge, professional experience, and ancient wisdom to help women gain a well-rounded approach through the childbearing years.
Esali Birth’s offerings include: mentor training, birth classes, and doula support. They even have an online community where women can exchange stories and offer each other support.
I had the pleasure to speak to Esali Birth’s founder, Danielle Bergum:
Q1: How can professionals meet the challenges of the current birth culture?
We are a culture that has lost all trust in biological abilities when it comes to childbirth.
It is important to provide women with the knowledge of how to take responsibility for their own health. Professionals need to show trust in their client’s ability to make their own decisions regarding birth. Professionals need to provide women with information to make informed decisions, reducing risks and increasing birth satisfaction. Women have the instinctual knowledge of biological functions, and they have the ability to request help and support when needed.
Q2: What inspired you to create this organization?
I became pregnant, experienced undiagnosed prenatal depression, had an amazing birth after receiving knowledge, and my life was forever changed. I wanted families to know their life could be changed too, no matter what type of life they’re leading now. I wanted families to have the practical information needed to be healthy, happy, and confident with emotional support through the entire childbearing years. I wanted to stop telling women they needed some type of professional to help them birth.
I wanted to show them how to use professionals to enhance their biological abilities when desired. I wanted to reach families of all life experiences that want to know the basic biology of birth and how the choices they make can simply enhance that experience so they can make truly informed decisions for the best birth journey possible. That’s how Esali Birth was born.
Q3: What kind of support do you offer?
I offer support through the childbearing years. I share what I know through personal experience, research, networking, and generally the kind of support you’d hope those wise-trusting-of-life women would have given you in cultures past. Perinatal mentoring is really the best way I can describe my support. My focus is to support the person even if I would make a different choice.
I’m a resource library, a reliable shoulder to lean on, and sometimes the person who tells you what you need to hear, even if it isn’t what you want to hear. (Of course, I do this in a loving way that allows you to come to these aha-moments in your journey.) As a perinatal mentor, doula, childbirth educator – I’m the one that opens the doors of opportunity, but my clients pick which one they want to walk through.
Q4: How important is support from family and friends when it comes to birth experience?
The people we surround ourselves with become our inner voice. We offer the ‘honor of influence’ to all those we allow into our birth space, so we should choose wisely who we provide with that opportunity. Rather than focusing on trying to change someone else, mothers should carefully select a birth team that supports her biology and her personal bodily rights.
A birth team that makes us happy is one that keeps our health risks at a normal level. A happy birth is truly the healthiest birth we can have, and our birth team dictates a large part of that happiness by their personal beliefs, routines, and influence.
Q5: How important is birth environment for a positive birth experience?
Birth environment determines the policies and routines we may request, accept, or refuse (and the ease at which this is possible). Birth environment dictates policies that influence us physically and emotionally. Environment influences hormones needed for labor progression, specifically oxytocin which thrives in a quiet, calm and dark environment.
Our ability to move, eat, drink and relax all influence how we feel during labor; how baby moves through our pelvis; and the safety of birth. The environment influences the mother’s confidence (which carries into parenting), hemorrhage prevention, breastfeeding, and depression.
A happy birth is a healthy birth. If moms are happy with their labor and birth, they’re better able to care for themselves and their baby postpartum.
Q6: How do online birth classes compare to other (in-person) birth classes? What are the benefits of your online birth classes?
Online birth classes (self-paced and live) are one of the easiest and cost-effective ways modern families can learn a tremendous amount of knowledge without various restrains such as schedule, location, and childcare. Online classes include reading, videos, podcasts, and discussions offering a comprehensive approach to every birth.
Q7: What kind of women take your birth classes?
I believe mothers are the experts on their pregnancy, birth, and baby. Mothers are the central point of learning about the health, risks and desires for each individual birth. Dads and all birth partners also enjoy the Esali Birth approach because we provide them with the confidence to support Mom throughout the journey. Parents who want trust and encouragement to make decisions are those who truly enjoy Esali Birth.
Q8: Where can people get more information?
The best place to start is through www.esalibirth.com. There you can research the blog and free community resources, enroll in a class, schedule consultations and mentoring, and follow Esali Birth on your favorite social media platform.
About Danielle Bergum
Danielle Bergum started Esali Birth in 2009, providing education and support to families throughout the childbearing years as a Perinatal Mentor. With the support of her husband, their two children were born at home and are now currently homeschooling in rural West Virginia.
Danielle has completed herbal training through the Sage Mountain Herbal Center, holds a Bachelor’s of Science in Interior Design, and enhances her perinatal passion with freelance creative design services focusing on holistic small businesses.
Danielle provides comprehensive education and support, blending modern methods with ancient wisdom, from pre-conception through weaning within the Mid-Ohio Valley and online everywhere.