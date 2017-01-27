Study Doesn’t Find Link Between Excess Weight Gain and Pregnancy Complications

For years, researchers have been saying that excess weight gain during pregnancy is linked to obstetric complications, but new findings say otherwise.
Dr. Alan Peaceman presented his findings in the annual meeting of Maternal-Fetal Medicine.
The purpose of Peaceman’s research was to figure out if efforts to prevent excess weight gain help lower obstetric complications. Researchers assigned 281 (overweight or obese) pregnant women to receive either typical care or additional care to limit their weight gain.
The results showed no link between curbing excess weight gain and a drop in pregnancy complications, which include gestational diabetes and high blood pressure.
Peaceman said, “While pregnant women should still be counseled against excess weight gain, additional measures may be required to reduce the associated complications.”
Dr. Jill Rabin, an obstetrician-gynecologist, reviewed the findings and suggested that women who are obese or overweight may be at greater risk of having issues with their pregnancy before conception.
These preliminary findings have not yet been published in a peer-reviewed journal.