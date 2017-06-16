Breastfeeding May Protect Kids From Fatty Liver Disease in Teen Years

by on

Infants who were not exclusively breastfed were more likely to develop fatty livers in teenage years.New research shows that infants who were not exclusively breastfed for a full six months, as well as those who were born to obese mothers, were more likely to develop fatty livers in their teenage years.

Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) is a common liver disorder affecting up to 25% of Americans.  It occurs when excess fat cells build up in the liver in people who consume little to no alcohol.  While some individuals with NAFLD do not develop serious liver problems, others may end up with severe liver disease. NAFLD is increasing in children with studies showing it to be the most common liver disease in children aged 2-19 years.

Related Study: Link Between Extreme Birth Weight and Liver Disease

Researchers from the University of Western Australia wanted to find out what type of influences during infancy could be associated with NAFLD. They examined the records of over 1,100 seventeen-year-olds and also performed liver ultrasounds on these teens, who had been followed since before birth as part of the Western Australia Pregnancy Cohort study.

Approximately 165 of the study participants were diagnosed with NAFLD.  The children who were formula fed before they reached six months of age had a 40% increased risk of developing NAFLD as teens.  Additionally, if a mother was classified as obese at the start of pregnancy, her child’s risk of developing NAFLD doubled.

Related: The United States Breastfeeding Committee Recommends Mother Support for Six Months of Exclusive Breastfeeding

“A healthy weight of the mother and support with initiation and persistence with breastfeeding may have later benefits for the liver in their children,” explained lead investigator Oyekoya T. Ayonrinde. “This provides additional reasons to support opportunities for women to breastfeed their infants for at least six months while delaying the start of infant formula milk. The important nurturing role of mothers in child health should not be underestimated.”

The study, which was published in the Journal of Hepatology, is one of the first studies to examine the link between breastfeeding and liver disease.  The results of the study demonstrate that a mother’s health and decisions made in early infancy likely have a significant impact on the health of future generations.


Sheramy Tsai
Sheramy Tsai
Sheramy Tsai is a registered nurse, writer, and mother of five. She holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Middlebury College and a Bachelor of Nursing degree from Johns Hopkins University School of Nursing. When she’s not busy juggling her blended family, you can find her at the local farmer’s markets, grassroots farms, and alternative healing practices throughout Vermont, quietly connecting the dots in the hopes of building a healthy, thriving community.

More by

Most Popular

Related Stories

Recommended Reading

breastfeeding

The World Finally Gets a Breastfeeding Emoji!

birth as a thin place

There’s Something Very Special About Birth That We Seldom Talk About

Image credit: Michelle Warren Photography

Here’s What Women Around the World REALLY Think of U.S. Maternity Leave

baby-165067_1280

Why I’m Letting Go of My Todo List

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 