First Moon Rising: The Making of a Menarche Ritual

I’m sending much blessings to you for sharing your personal journey you had with your daughter.
I am on a exciting journey myself at the age of 50 and have a calling to form a women circle and through my research found this website.
I unfortunately i did not experience any kind of acknowledgeable when I started my puberty and therfore it was the same for my daughter who is now on her own journey so again I could not pass this experience on to her.
But God is great and the universe is guiding me and it was if I just experience the ritual myself just by reading this.
Thank you for sharing.
Namaste????