Florida to Offer Birth Certificates To Women Who’ve Suffered Miscarriage

In a landmark bill that surprisingly received bipartisan support, Florida became the first state in the country that will issue ‘birth certificates’ to women who have suffered a miscarriage.
When my first son died, I received his death certificate before I received his birth certificate. It was a slap in the face at an already devastating time, and still, I felt lucky that I received any recognition at all. I sadly knew too many women whose babies were born still that didn’t get a birth certificate simply because their babies didn’t draw breath outside the womb.
Now, lawmakers in Florida have passed the Grieving Families Act, which was signed into law by Governor Rick Scott this week. The bill will allow mothers who request certificates of nonviable birth in the event they miscarry between nine and 20 weeks of pregnancy.
Stillbirths are births that end after 20 weeks of gestation, and Florida already issues death certificates for those babies, as do many other states. Parents in Florida and a handful of other states may also request birth certificates for those children as well, citing that their children were born, and they gave birth, regardless of whether the children lived or not.
The bill’s sponsor, Rep. Bob Cortes said that a parent who loses a child at any stage loses a part of themselves, and he hoped the bill would bring some peace and healing to parents’ hearts. His staff looked into laws of other states and found that though some even offered death certificates for women who miscarry, none in the country give what is basically the equivalent to a birth certificate for miscarriages like this bill will.
And while viability of personhood definitions and recognition is often a hotbed of debate between the Republican and Democratic Parties, this bill was widely supported by both, receiving unanimous support in the Senate and only one vote against it from the House. The Florida chapter of the National Organization for Women President Terry Sanders said they did not support the bill as they saw it as a covert way to deny women reproductive freedom, while Planned Parenthood remained neutral on support, but Cortes said that he purposely worked hard with members of both parties to ensure that the bill had nothing to do with the abortion debate.
Cortes said the bill doesn’t mandate anything, nor is it required by everyone, and certainly is not looking to define life on a state level. Instead, Cortes said that it is solely purposed to give parents a birth certificate when they lose their child, and there are no ulterior motives.
Cortes’s wife Virginia runs a non-profit organization that offers donated wedding dresses-turned-burial gowns for stillborn babies and children who pass shortly after birth, and he said he was inspired by the many stories he heard from grieving parents who just wanted validity for their heartache after a miscarriage.
As a mother who also lost a third son in miscarriage, I have to say that I’d agree. The difference between the societal legitimacy of my grief over losing my full term son the day after he was born and the son I miscarried at 14 weeks screams in my heart on a regular basis.
An official certificate would not bring him back, nor be my attempt to make any statement — it would just be a little piece of healing for my heart.