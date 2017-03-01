Funny Pregnancy Announcement Gives Sister-to-Be Harsh Reality Check

Couple announce pregnancy by giving 14-month-old daughter an eviction notice.

Aaron and Sharana Horton, a couple from Atlanta, Georgia, announced their pregnancy in a non-conventional, somewhat cruel way — by giving their 14-month-old daughter an eviction notice.

The sign on the crib reads: “Please note that your “only child” status will expire within 18 weeks. Please take further note that you are required to vacate the premises as a new tenant is expected on June 25, 2017.”

Sharana told Buzzfeed News, “My husband came home and saw bags and boxes everywhere and said jokingly, ‘It looks like we’re getting evicted… I then replied, ‘We’re not, but she is,’ and we just kind of took that and ran with it.”

pregnancy-announcement2

Sharana said that her daughter loves food, so when she was munching on a pizza crust in her crib, her father took it away from her. Immediately she began to cry, and the photo was taken. 

The photo has been liked over 15,000 times and has over 500 comments. We wish this adorable family a lot more laughs ahead!pregnancy-announcement3


