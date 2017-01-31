Study: Girls Believe Men Are Inherently Smarter Than Women

A study published in Science suggests that a large number of girls believe men are inherently smarter and more talented than women.
For many of us, these results are not shocking, but what’s surprising is that children as young as six-years-old have this bias.
Andrei Cimpian, co-author of the study said, “As a society, we associate a high level of intellectual ability with males more than females, and our research suggests that this association is picked up by children as young as six and seven.”
Why is this dangerous? The belief that boys are inherently smarter may result in girls being less inclined to chase ambitious dreams and careers. You can see these effects in university enrolment across the country for male-dominated majors like engineering and computer science.
The study included 400 children aged five to seven. In one experiment, girls and boys were asked to identify the smartest person from a group of photos (two men, two women). All subjects in the photos were the same age, equally happy and professionally dressed. At ages six and seven, girls were significantly less likely to pick a woman as the smartest person from the group.
In another experiment, children were also given the option to play one of two boardgames. One game was for ‘really smart children’ and the other was for children who ‘tried really hard’. Five-year-old girls and boys were equally likely to choose the game for smart kids. However, at age six and seven, boys still wanted to play the ‘smart’ game, while girls chose the one for kids who ‘tried really hard.’
Authors of the study wrote, “These stereotypes discourage women’s pursuit of many prestigious careers; that is, women are under-represented in fields whose members cherish brilliance.”
Clearly more steps need to be taken to instil the idea that women can be successful in highly academic, lucrative careers.
Many organizations and academic institutions have recognized the large gender gap in certain areas of study, and have taken steps to close the gap. Toy companies like STEMBox and Blink Blink are trying to crush stereotypes by getting girls interested in science and engineering.
You may even remember the viral Goldie Blox commercial that rewrote an incredibly misogynistic Beastie Boys song, subverting the harmful (and absurd) stereotypes associated with being a girl. If you feel like getting some “Girl Power” inspiration, check out this video: