Geri Halliwell Says Yoga Helped Her Through Pregnancy

Geri Halliwell gave birth on Saturday, January 21, and spoke to The Sunday Times about yoga‘s role in her pregnancy journey.
“I feel incredibly lucky to have conceived naturally at my age, 44. I see it as a miracle. Trust me, I can still moan like the rest of them but, equally, I remind myself every day that this is an absolute gift,” she said.
Halliwell shared photos of her journey on her Instagram page — many were shots of her in various difficult yoga poses.
She said, “I found Iyengar yoga, which I have practiced for several years, to be really helpful. I really like the pose when you are on all fours and you wiggle your hips… I also love a couple of standing poses, especially the half-moon, but deep down I am like a lazy lion. To me the resting poses are the best.”
