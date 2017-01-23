Get Inspired: Serious #KidPower at Women’s Marches Worldwide

Image via: Tom Hilton
In my home, we believe in kindness and the collective power of individual actions. When I decided to head to a local sister march of The Women’s March On Washington, my kids were all in. They made their own signs and marched proudly (only complaining once or twice that they wanted a snack).
They weren’t the only ones. At the march in Charlotte, there were kids everywhere we looked, chanting and marching and coming together to speak out not just for women’s rights, but for rights and lives of the LGBT+ community, immigrants, Blacks, people with disabilities, Native Americans, Muslims, and other marginalized groups. Although all the marches around the globe — more than 600 worldwide — brought together protesters of diverse ages and backgrounds, I was particularly moved by this younger generation speaking out for kindness and love, and the rights of women of all backgrounds.
More and more, the message of solidarity is coming through, and we’re all stronger for it. We have plenty to be inspired by with this younger, more inclusive generation. The future is female, and it is awesome.
