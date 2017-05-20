Girl Told Father She Didn’t Want to Be Chinese, So He Wrote a Book Series

A dad’s effort to show his daughter more literary heroines like herself turned into an amazing Kickstarter and an adorable new book series based on his daughter!

Lawyer and dad Jerry Zhang said his heart was broken by his four-year-old daughter, Madison, telling him she didn’t want to be Chinese anymore.

Madison is an avid reader and book lover, and night after night, she’d ask her daddy why none of the stars of her favorite books were Chinese. Loving the likes of Fancy Nancy and Eloise, Madison wondered why they all had red or blonde hair and white skin, and none ever looked like…well, her.

Being the awesome dad that he is, he set out to find some books with Asian heroines. On his Kickstarted Page, he writes: “This prompted me to look for books with Asian characters for Madison to be exposed to; the few I managed to find were heavily cultural, and Madison didn’t connect with any of the characters in them.”

So he decided to take matters into his own hands.

He wrote a book that Madison would enjoy and see herself in. Pepper Zhang was born, and in Zhang’s story, she is a spunky and adorable little girl who travels the world looking for adventures. Oh, and she just happens to be Chinese.

Zhang knew that he wanted his book to remain true to his vision — that stories about people who are Asian don’t focus on their ‘Asian-ness’ but on the exciting plot lines that feature Asian characters. He started a Kickstarter to fund the project, which was initially supposed to raise enough funds to make a few books for Madison and her younger sister, as he hoped to give them something they could be proud of in literature.

He says he was not prepared for the outpouring of support from people of varied backgrounds, hoping he continues to write these books and even venture into other ethnic demographics as well. His original goal was $5,000 and he has brought in SIX times that amount, and plans to have a series of books that feature Pepper and her adventures.

Madison seems beyond thrilled to be the inspiration for such a feisty and fun character, and Zhang believes she is more proud of Pepper’s influence as she has recently expressed interest in learning Chinese.

And why wouldn’t she? Her dedicated dad clearly is proud of her and their heritage, and has given Madison and girls all across the world of all backgrounds a chance to have new adventures with a new, awesome protagonist! Here’s hoping for many, many more Pepper stories!

If you’d like to support this amazing book, visit their Kickstarter! Go!

