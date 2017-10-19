2017 ABC Expo Day 3: Pamper Your Expecting Mama With ‘Glow Organics’

If you’ve ever glanced at the back of a lotion bottle, you’ve likely seen a long list of ingredients, many of which you could not recognize or perhaps even pronounce. Glow Organics understands that we can do better for pregnant women. That is precisely why Glow Organics developed products that are both safe and luxurious.
Founder Christine Deehring, also the founder of Bump Boxes, came up with Glow Organics when she was pregnant with her daughter and noticed a shortage of modern, feel-good skin care lines for moms. She wanted to create a beautiful, organic product that pampered moms and actually worked. Glow Organics was born.
Pregnancy is exhausting. Let’s face it, growing another human being in your body takes a lot of work. At the end of the day, a bath or a foot soak sounds just about perfect. Before you ease into that bathtub, you might want to consider what chemicals are lurking in your skincare products.
Our skin is our largest organ, and as such, it readily absorbs the chemicals that it comes into contact with. In fact, it is estimated that 60% of the products that we apply to our skin are directly absorbed into the bloodstream.
From Organic Vanilla & Peppermint Essential Oil Bath Bombs to Organic White Grapefruit & Lavender Foot Soak,, everything that Glow Organics produces is made with baby and Mama in mind.
Perhaps their most popular product is the Organics Belly Butter. This organic, vegan, gluten, & cruelty-free body lotion conditions your growing belly to help prevent stretch marks and relieve the itch of stretching skin. The unscented Belly Butter contains no parabens, synthetics, dyes, sulfates, or artificial fragrances. In fact, it consists of only five organic ingredients: shea butter, cocoa butter, macadamia nut, grape-seed oil, and sweet almond oil.
Pregnant moms deserve to pamper themselves, and Glow Organics makes that both safe and possible.