2017 ABC Expo Day 3: Pamper Your Expecting Mama With ‘Glow Organics’

by on

Stretch marks and tired feet are par for the course when pregnant, right? 'Not so,' says Glow Organics.If you’ve ever glanced at the back of a lotion bottle, you’ve likely seen a long list of ingredients, many of which you could not recognize or perhaps even pronounce. Glow Organics understands that we can do better for pregnant women. That is precisely why Glow Organics developed products that are both safe and luxurious.

Founder Christine Deehring, also the founder of Bump Boxes,  came up with Glow Organics when she was pregnant with her daughter and noticed a shortage of modern, feel-good skin care lines for moms. She wanted to create a beautiful, organic product that pampered moms and actually worked. Glow Organics was born.

Pregnancy is exhausting. Let’s face it, growing another human being in your body takes a lot of work. At the end of the day, a bath or a foot soak sounds just about perfect. Before you ease into that bathtub, you might want to consider what chemicals are lurking in your skincare products.

Our skin is our largest organ, and as such, it readily absorbs the chemicals that it comes into contact with. In fact, it is estimated that 60% of the products that we apply to our skin are directly absorbed into the bloodstream.

From Organic Vanilla & Peppermint Essential Oil Bath Bombs to Organic White Grapefruit & Lavender Foot Soak,, everything that Glow Organics produces is made with baby and Mama in mind.

Stretch marks and tired feet are par for the course when pregnant, right? 'Not so,' says Glow Organics.Perhaps their most popular product is the Organics Belly Butter. This organic, vegan, gluten, & cruelty-free body lotion conditions your growing belly to help prevent stretch marks and relieve the itch of stretching skin. The unscented Belly Butter contains no parabens, synthetics, dyes, sulfates, or artificial fragrances. In fact, it consists of only five organic ingredients: shea butter, cocoa butter, macadamia nut, grape-seed oil, and sweet almond oil.

Pregnant moms deserve to pamper themselves, and Glow Organics makes that both safe and possible.


Sheramy Tsai
Sheramy Tsai
Sheramy Tsai is a registered nurse, writer, and mother of five. She holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Middlebury College and a Bachelor of Nursing degree from Johns Hopkins University School of Nursing. When she’s not busy juggling her blended family, you can find her at the local farmer’s markets, grassroots farms, and alternative healing practices throughout Vermont, quietly connecting the dots in the hopes of building a healthy, thriving community.

More by

Most Popular

Related Stories

Recommended Reading

breastfeeding

The World Finally Gets a Breastfeeding Emoji!

birth as a thin place

There’s Something Very Special About Birth That We Seldom Talk About

Image credit: Michelle Warren Photography

Here’s What Women Around the World REALLY Think of U.S. Maternity Leave

baby-165067_1280

Why I’m Letting Go of My Todo List

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 