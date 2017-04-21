Dad Poses in Hilarious Maternity Photoshoot

Francisco Pérez — better known as Paco — posed for the greatest maternity photoshoot we’ve ever seen.

A father of two twenty-something girls, Paco’s maternity belly has been spreading good cheer across the Internet for about a year.

The genius behind the photos is photographer Martyn Wilkes. According to the Huffington Post, he came up with Paco’s outfit, body paint and flower-power accessories. Just try not to laugh at these beauties:

Photo Credit: Martyn Wilkes