Grow Your Own Avocado Trees at Home With AvoSeedo Starter Kit

For those of us who just can’t get enough of the vitamin rich, no-carb avocado, the option of growing our own is a great way to ensure quick and ready year-round access.
Be honest, each time you slice into the fleshy fruit and uncover its large, glossy seed you think the same thing, don’t you!
The dilemma of course is how, where and when to plant the seed to guarantee you enjoy a successful harvest down the line. That’s where the AvoSeedo steps in. This no-fail, compact holder is made from super-strong, lightweight plastic that is designed to float on a surface of water and requires minimal maintenance on your part.
Related: Cooking with Avocados: Chef Pati Jinich Shares Her Tips and Recipes
The re-usable, non-toxic unit neatly holds the peeled seed of the avocado while its open bottom allows the lower portion of the seed to rest just below the water surface for continual hydration, root development and ideal growing conditions. Use on its own or in multiples for your very own avocado forest! In a couple of weeks roots will appear followed by a stem and soon after you’ll be transplanting your growing avocado tree into potting soil and looking for guacamole recipes!
You can buy it here.