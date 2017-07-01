Happy 150th, Canada! Here are 10 Reasons Why I’m Proud of Ya

I am a proud Canadian and to honour (Canadian spelling of ‘honor’) my country, here is my humble list of a few things that make this country great for families.
1. Our Prime Minister marched at Pride while wearing Ramadan socks
Justine Trudeau, Canada’s Prime Minister, participated in Toronto’s Pride parade with his wife and two of his children last week. As he marched, he high fived a little girl dressed as Wonder Woman, excitedly kissed a baby, and wore rainbow coloured (Canadian spelling) socks that read ‘Eid Mubarak” a nod to the Muslim holiday that marks the end of Ramadan, which is the Islamic holy month of fasting, which coincided with Gay Pride this year. So much to love about this.
2. Transgender rights
Our federal government recently passed Bill C-16 through the Senate, amending the Canadian Human Rights Act and Criminal Code to protect the rights of transgender people. Gender identity is now included on to the list of prohibited ground for discrimination, and the Criminal Code has been amended to extend the protection against hate propaganda based on gender expression and gender identity.
3. The Truth and Reconciliation Commission
Canada, as it’s been celebrated this year, is a country of immigrants. This land is the land of indigenous Canadians. There have been some horrendous atrocities committed against indigenous Canadians, namely the dark and shockingly recent history of Residential Schools. It’s a legacy whose effects are still felt.
The Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) was made up of First Nations, Inuit and Métis former Indian Residential School students, their families, communities, the Churches, former school employees, Government and other Canadians. The TRC issued its final report which detailed the horrific experiences of children in residential schools and the system’s legacy which is still felt today. From the report’s preface:
“Getting to the truth was hard, but getting to reconciliation will be harder. It requires that the paternalistic and racist foundations of the residential school system be rejected as the basis for an ongoing relationship. Reconciliation requires that a new vision, based on a commitment to mutual respect, be developed. It also requires an understanding that the most harmful impacts of residential schools have been the loss of pride and self-respect of Aboriginal people, and the lack of respect that non-Aboriginal people have been raised to have for their Aboriginal neighbours. Reconciliation is not an Aboriginal problem; it is a Canadian one. Virtually all aspects of Canadian society may need to be reconsidered.”
There is shame in Canada’s history. We are not turning our head from the past any more. I am proud to be a part of a country that is self-critical, self-aware, owns up to its responsibilities, and is trying to do better by the people it has wronged and who are still reeling.
4. Our cultural diversity
I live in Toronto, Ontario. It’s one of the most culturally diverse cities in the world. When people from out of town come to visit, one of the things they look forward to is being able to eat any type of world cuisine they wish, in a restaurant serving authentic dishes made by people who know the culture first (or second) hand.
This city is a wonderful snapshot of the country as a whole, a colourful mosaic of people and cultures, all of us learning about each other’s traditions and cultures, as well as how best to respect each other and live harmoniously together. It truly is a wonderful way for children to grow up.
5. Our landscapes
In Canada, the landscape is as diverse as its population. In one country, we’ve got expansive flat prairies, the stunning Rockies mountain range, breathtaking Ontario cottage country, the unique beauty of both our east coast and west coast, and the northern territories. Every part of Canada is stunning in a unique way.
6. A full year of parental leave
Canadians get one full year of parental leave after having a baby. Other than a 15-week period which the biological mother must take, the remaining 35 weeks are for biological, adoptive, or legally recognized parents to share as they wish. They can allot it to one of them, split up between them in two consecutive blocks, or even use the 35 weeks to share time off with their baby simultaneously.
7. Universal Health Care
All Canadians have access to a publicly funded healthcare system that covers the cost of most medical services. This includes doctor’s appointments and walk-in clinics, visits to hospital emergency rooms, surgeries, and other procedures.
In some instances, even non-citizens have access to some care. For example, prenatal and postpartum midwifery care is available, free of charge, to anyone in Canada, regardless of citizenship status.
8. Our snacks
Truthfully, Canada doesn’t really have a national cuisine. Instead, we enjoy a smorgasbord of foods from and inspired by the many cultures who are a part of our country, which is an AMAZING thing in and of itself. That said, there are a few special snack foods that we can claim as our own. Depending on who you ask, they are claimed proudly:
Poutine: My children name this Quebecois dish as one of their top 3 favorite foods. They are passionate about it: french fries and cheese curds covered in hot gravy so the cheese gets all melty and gooey. This is not a diet-friendly dish but it makes up for it by feeling absolutely worthy of every single calorie as you’re eating it. My kids consider themselves connoisseurs and are very open with expressing their disgust at sub-par offerings. My son has learned the hard way that the school cafeteria is sorely lacking in national pride, poutine-wise.
Nanaimo Bars and Butter Tarts: These sweet treats make you feel like you’re committing a crime, Canadian style. If you don’t know what these are, get on it, now. They’re immigration worthy. By the way, this photo is ludicrous and pompous: no one eats a Nanaimo bar on a plate with a fork. It’s more of a ‘shove it into your face while holding a paper napkin underneath to catch crumbs’ kind of treat.
Our potato chips: The other day, while discussing this article, my daughter told me that she is ashamed about the ketchup chips and that she had really hoped they could be attributed to another country. I have to admit that I see her point – I don’t love these. But, I’m a plain chips kind of gal so I might not be the best judge to ask. I do have to say that, for as long as I can remember, ketchup chips are always a steady mover on store shelves. ‘A chacun son goût,’ as the Quebecois would say. To each his own taste. Other potato chip flavors that are unique to Canada include ‘All-Dressed’ (my daughter approves of these, wholeheartedly) and ‘Dill Pickle.’
Hawaiian pizza: I am less disdainful towards ‘Hawaiian’ pizza, though many are not. Canadian Sam Panopoulos, who is credited for inventing the ham and pineapple topping combination, just passed away this year. Most Canadians are firmly in the pineapple ‘yes’ or ‘no holy heck way will I eat pizza with pineapple’ camp. It’s a real Canadian kerfuffle, I’ll tell you.
9. Canadians are funny
Canadians have a rep for being friendly, smiley people. We also love to laugh so, luckily, we are a country of funny people. Some of our better known comedians include Seth Rogen, Russell Peterson, Samantha Bee, Mike Myers, Jim Carrey, Matthew Perry, Jay Baruchel, Will Arnett, Lorne Michaels, Catherine O’Hara, and YouTuber Lilly Singh (a.k.a. IISuperwomanII).
In true Canadian style, our comedy is often self-deprecating, humble and satirical.
10. We are helpers
We can’t claim kids’ TV star Mr. Rogers, but I think he might have been talking about Canadians when he said:
“When I was a boy and I would see scary things in the news, my mother would say to me, “Look for the helpers. You will always find people who are helping.”
These days, there are lots of scary things in the news and the war in Syria is among the most upsetting. Over the past 18 months, Canada has admitted more than 40,000 Syrian refugees and Canadians across the country have stepped in, opened their homes and communities, and helped families get settled and begin to rebuild their lives. In Canada, everyone is welcome with open, helping arms.