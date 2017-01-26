How Obamacare Repeal Could Affect New Mothers and Children

It’s not just the estimated 18 million people losing their health insurance that will be negatively impacted by a repeal of the Affordable Care Act (ACA), many young children and their mothers will also feel the far-reaching effects of a repeal without replacement.
Although the status of the ACA is still in process, Republican lawmakers have made it very clear that eliminating it — or gutting it — is a priority, voting 51-48 in favor of a budget resolution that could mean an end to Obamacare without a plan for replacement anywhere in sight.
The most likely candidates first up on the healthcare chopping block: Medicaid expansion and subsidies that provide insurance for over 6 million low and moderate-income Americans; an employer mandate requiring companies with 50 or more full-time employees to provide healthcare; and funding restrictions to Planned Parenthood and similar organizations. But these are just the bigger, more obvious ways everyday Americans will be affected.
What many don’t realize is that Obamacare restructured healthcare in America at all levels, not just in helping those who couldn’t afford insurance or were denied health insurance due to pre-existing conditions. Here are some of the ways new mothers and children in particular could be affected by the repeal:
Private pumping space for breastfeeding mothers.
Did you know that the ACA requires employers to provide break time for nursing mothers to express milk for up to a year after giving birth, as well as stipulating that breastfeeding mothers must have a place other than a restroom to pump? Yep. And without the ACA, working mothers of infants may be forced back into pumping in their cars or bathroom stalls, or giving up altogether.
Breastfeeding support.
Not only are companies required to provide pumping space and time, the ACA also mandated that insurance companies cover breastfeeding supports such as pumps and counseling for nursing mothers.
OB-GYN options.
Prior to the ACA, many insurance plans did allow women to choose an ob-gyn without needing a referral from a primary care doctor, but this did not apply to self-insured plans. Under Obamacare all insurance plans must allow direct access ob-gyn choice, making it easier to get reproductive health care, as well screenings for things such as cervical cancer, mammograms, anemia, and high blood pressure.
Expanded coverage for autistic children.
Because of loopholes in many types of insurance, parents of autistic children often found that habilitative services like occupational and speech therapy weren’t covered. According to NPR, “insurers would cover rehabilitation to help people regain functions they had lost, such as walking again after a stroke, but not care needed to either gain functions patients never had, such as speech therapy for a child who never learned how to talk, or to maintain a patient’s current level of function.” The ACA closed these loopholes.
Preventive healthcare for children.
Twenty-six covered preventive services for children are now covered under the ACA, including hearing; sickle cell; PKU screenings for newborns; vision screenings for children; autism and developmental assessments; lead assessments for at-risk children; and STD and depression screenings for at-risk adolescents.
Pregnancy can no longer be a pre-existing condition.
Prior to 2014, most individual plans excluded maternity coverage. What’s more, pregnancy itself was considered a pre-existing condition that kept parents-to-be from obtaining maternity care coverage in all but five states. The ACA requires maternity care to be covered on individual and small-group plans.
Barred additional costs for women.
Not only are women less likely to have health insurance due to often having lower incomes than men, but women paying for individual plans before the ACA were routinely charged up to 50 percent more for monthly premiums. The ACA prohibited this type of discrimination.
Want to do something about this?
Great! Here is directory of representatives. Look yours up and call, write, email, protest, whatever you can. The people who represent you need to know that a repeal of the Affordable Care Act will hurt children and families, and it cannot pass.