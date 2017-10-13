Here’s Why This Mom’s Letter to her Daughter Went Viral

Raising strong, self-assured daughters (and sons) takes purpose and self-modelling. One mom listed a few things she wanted her daughter to grow up and know, and the Internet went nuts for her truths!
Growing up isn’t easy. Growing up in the age of social media seems like it can make it a lot harder, particularly when it comes to peer interactions and things like bullying. Just ask Mom Blogger Toni Hammer.
Hammer, is based in Portland and is working on her first book, “Is it Bedtime Yet?” She says when her daughter started kindergarten this year, she wanted to give her some tips. She posted a letter to her daughter on Facebook, and in it, she said she wanted to make sure her daughter didn’t get picked on in school like she did. Hammer knows that sure enough, someone will try to make her daughter feel less than who she is, and she created the list to empower her daughter, though some commenters for the now viral post have said they thought the letter to be somewhat rude and self-focused.
Telling her daughter that she’s never a pain and is always a person who has feelings and thoughts that deserve respect, Hammer shares tips that both our daughters and sons can take to heart as they grow into humans who love justice and are world changers.
The lesson doesn’t have to be one that means our children have to focus on themselves first and foremost, but that in recognizing they are valuable and have self-worth for who they are, they can help create a world of others who feel the same and work together to ensure more do.
Here’s the letter:
“To my daughter,
Don’t apologize when someone else bumps into you.
Don’t say “sorry to be such a pain.” You’re not a pain. You’re a person with thoughts and feelings who deserves respect.
Don’t make up reasons as to why you can’t go out with a guy you don’t wanna go out with. You don’t owe anyone an explanation. A simple “no thanks” should be acceptable.
Don’t overthink what you eat in front of people. If you’re hungry, eat, and eat what you want. If you want pizza, don’t get a salad just because other people are around. Order the damn pizza.
Don’t keep your hair long to make someone else happy.
Don’t wear a dress if you don’t want to.
Don’t stay home because you don’t have anyone to go out with. Take yourself out. Have experiences by yourself and for yourself.
Don’t hold back your tears. Crying means you’re feeling something that needs to get out. It’s not a weakness. It’s being human.
Don’t smile because someone told you to.
Don’t be afraid to laugh at your own jokes.
Don’t say “yes” to be polite. Say “no” because it’s your life.
Don’t hide your opinions. Speak up and speak loudly. You should be heard.
Don’t apologize for being who you are. Be brave and bold and beautiful. Be unapologetically you.”
