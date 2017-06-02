These High School Juniors Are Helping Fellow Students Pay Off School Lunch Debt

Two young men out of West Palm Beach, Florida, have stolen our hearts with their efforts to help reduce the school lunch debt of other students.
It’s sort of unbelievable that it is even a thing — school lunch debt. Especially as it speaks volumes about the need to feed the nation’s children, and the difficulties many parents face when trying to do so. And yet, it exists.
More and more, though, people are recognizing the need and seeing how they can help. Two high school juniors from West Palm Beach founded the School Lunch Fairy, an initiative to help reduce school lunch tabs for students and to ensure all students have access to lunch daily.
Christian Cordon-Cano and Bernardo Hasbach founded School Lunch Fairy because they wanted to erase school lunch debt in public schools. While Cordon-Cano attends The King’s Academy, a private school, he’s concerned about students in public schools who cannot afford lunch. If his peers have lunch debt, they either get a cheese sandwich or sometimes no lunch at all.
With 70% of the nation’s school districts having tremendous school lunch debt, the young men wanted to set up ’emergency lunch funds’ that would be used in several school districts nationwide. The median amount of debt per district is approximately $2,000, but in some larger districts, it can be up to $4.7 million dollars, according to numbers reported by the School Nutrition Association.
The young men’s initiative most recently donated to their home county of Palm Beach, where there were thousands of dollars in unpaid school accounts.
Saying that every kid deserves the freedom to eat and get educated, they’ve already donated $5,000 to school districts in Florida, California, Indiana and Iowa, with plans to continue fund-raising and debt-erasing.
If you’d like to learn more about these incredible young men and their work, or to make a worthy donation, you can check them out on their School Lunch Fairy site.
Well done, boys! Way to show grownups what caring about your fellow human looks like!
