Holiday Family Fun: Fill a Stocking for a Senior

Teach your children the importance of community outreach with fun and cost-effective crafts that will go into a senior’s stocking.
This time of year the excitement is reaching a fever pitch. The celebrations, the family time… it can be magical. But not everyone has a big family who are able to get together to share in the joy.
This year, consider filling a stocking for a senior who might otherwise miss out on the holiday cheer. It’s something you can do with the kids – you’ll be community elves. It will make all the difference in the outlook of a senior and your children will learn the value of community pride and helping people in their neighborhood.
Here are a few suggestions for homemade items to stuff the stocking.
Gluten-free treats
Wherever your senior lives, they might not have access to treats that take intolerances into action. Make a batch of these delicious gluten-free date balls and package up a few for the stocking. It will be even nicer to share them with a senior over a cup of tea, and a conversation about their past.
Edible Holiday Decorations
When making these lovely edible holiday decorations for the wildlife with the kiddos, don’t forget to slip a few into a senior’s stocking. Not only are they gorgeous, but also feeding the birds could spawn a lovely new hobby. Plan to make some return visits to restock the wildlife treats and catch up on how the birds are doing.
Terrarium
A terrarium is a lovely little slice of nature that is easy to care for in any living quarters. Work with the kids to create a tiny terrarium (they may choose to add plastic dinosaurs or Lego figure for character) and wrap it up carefully before placing in the stocking. They’re low-fuss and super easy to care for. Let the little ones tell the story of why they chose the plants they did, and why they like the figures they picked.
Vegan Fudge
Who doesn’t like fudge? This vegan version is so easy and so delicious, you can make a double batch and have some for at home, as well! Wrap in craft paper or beeswax cloth for eco-friendly packaging.
Dried Apple Rings
It’s a delicious healthy snack, and a lovely decoration, all in one sweet and natural package. Make some dried apple rings with the kids and save some for the senior’s stocking. Even better, bring some extra and have some while playing a game of cards with some new senior friends. UNO, Go Fish or gin are great games that everyone can enjoy.
Homemade Lip Balm
This time of year everyone could use some lip balm. This all-natural, DIY version is amazing and will be very much appreciated. The kids will have a blast combining the ingredients and mushing the mixture into lip balm tubes, which can be found at most craft and natural food stores.
Candy Cane Lollipops
There’s something easy to make with the leftover candy canes! Making these lovely candy cane lollipop treats will be a great craft experience for the kids. While you do, discuss the spirit of giving and why the family is making a stocking for a senior. Take some photos of the creating process and share with the senior – they’re sure to get a kick out of sticky fingers and sampling the wares!
Photo credit: rRradionica/Flickr