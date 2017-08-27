How Can We Decrease Maternal Mortality Rates?

Recently, it seems a wave of tragic stories about mothers dying after giving birth have been making the rounds. A new study shows that perhaps part of the problem is that many nurses are simply too slow to realize that there are significant complications that lead to death.
Researchers asked 372 postpartum nurses across the country questions about dangers mothers face after giving birth, and the results, which were published in MCN: The American Journal of Maternal/Child Nursing show that many of them were not informed enough to have helped prevent some of the maternal deaths in the United States.
The surveyed nurses felt like they needed more education themselves, and said their understanding of what symptoms like painful postpartum swelling, breathing problems and headaches meant, outside of ‘typical’ postpartum recovery, might have prevented them from fulfilling their roles as caregivers to new moms.
In the United States, between 700-900 women die from pregnancy and childbirth-related causes, while an estimated 65,000 nearly die, according to numbers given by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. CDC Foundation analysis data suggests that close to 60 percent of those deaths were preventable. My niece, who died from peripartum cardiomyopathy just a month and a half ago, was one of them.
Study co-author, Debra Bingham, who leads the Institute for Perinatal Quality Improvement and is an educator at the University of Maryland School of Nursing, says that the study showed almost half the surveyed nurses didn’t even know that maternal mortality rates in the U.S. had risen significantly in the past few years, and instead believed the rates had declined. Dr. Bingham believes this misinformation may make nurses feel less compelled to share warning signs of serious conditions, particularly heart-related symptoms (which is the leading cause of maternal death in the United States) for not wanting to ‘scare’ the women about ‘rare’ conditions.
Of the nurses surveyed, only twelve percent knew that the majority of maternal deaths occur in days and weeks and even months postpartum. When I delivered my first son, I ended up with post-partum preeclampsia and had no idea that was even possible days later. In fact, I vividly remember telling my doctor that “What To Expect…” said the cure for pre-eclampsia was delivery. That is simply not true, but sadly even many clinicians believe it to be.
Dr. Patricia Suplee is the lead researcher of the study and said that the area nurses felt least confident was cardiovascular disease and heart failure, and they reported spending barely ten minutes or less instructing new moms about symptoms that could be potentially life-saving warning signs. If the nurses ‘found it relevant,’ they’d sometimes discuss pre-eclampsia or blood clots, though it is impossible to predict with accuracy who will suffer from a post-partum heart condition, so those nurses basically pick and choose who gets the information randomly.
One-third of the nurses who responded had Master’s or Doctoral degrees and were members of leading professional organizations for nurses working in maternal and infant care. Dr. Bingham says that it is crucial to figure out how nurses can get the information about risk signs out to new mothers, but part of the problem is that postpartum education has just been studied poorly in programs.
Research has shown that postpartum nurses spend a decent amount of their time teaching moms how to care for their new babies, but shockingly little time on how to care for themselves, and the information is often inconsistent and incorrect. Many nurses say they don’t want to rain on a happy parade by talking about how easily death could come on. They also said that if they had scripts and checklists with warning signs, they could discuss in to-the-point conversations as part of the protocol for new mothers.
In fact, such a checklist was used in four hospitals in 2015, and Dr. Bingham says that nurses found an increase of women coming back with listed symptoms, which often ended up saving their lives. Dr. Bingham says in all her years of working, feedback about how quickly and effectively an initiative was working has not happened as it has with those checklists.
And so, it would seem that something as simple as campaigning for basic checklists of symptoms can make the life-or-death difference to a new mom, and make a dent in those maternal mortality numbers that are tragically too high. Dr. Bingham is working toward that, as is the initiative with ProPublica and NPR, and any clinician can obtain checklists and warning scripts for free.
If you’d like to join the effort to save mothers lives, you also can get this information and share it with your local hospitals and moms’ groups. It can literally save lives.