How Can Year-Round Schooling Benefit Children?

While the words ‘school all year,’ may make your young scholar (and you) groan, there are some positives to year round-round schooling that you may not know about!
When I was in graduate school, the topic I chose for my thesis was based on the concept of year-round schooling. Granted, this was over 20 years ago, and though a bit comical, I fully believed in that old t-shirt that said, “I teach for three reasons: June, July and August!”
But as I dug into the peer-reviewed research on the concept, my mind changed quickly. I realized I didn’t know much about what year-round schooling really meant, and I didn’t know abut how it could make a difference in the minds of the children I was committed to teaching.
Related: Ask the Expert: What is ‘Unschooling’ and What’s so Great About it?
One of the biggest concerns year-round schooling is meant to address is the summer setback/spring slide, or loss of learning that occurs when long gaps of time go between learning opportunities. Proponents of year-round schooling maintain that multi-track models (such as where students attend school nine weeks, then break for three or four with a shorter month long ‘summer’ break) help students retain information and build on what was learned and acquired in the classroom from grade to grade.
Research supports that, particularly with groups of children in lower socioeconomic status groups. And, while opponents claim that the research done on the difference between children in year-round schools and those in a traditional classroom can’t be compared because there is no way to factor out affluence of one group over another, the fact is that there will rarely ever be a way to truly compensate for those factors when doing research. Using that as an excuse to not support year-round school as an option is simply not fair.
The reality is that more and more, American children are falling behind, particularly those in lower-income groups, while others around the world continue to overshadow them. Year-round school schedules are far more prevalent in other developed countries, and it would appear that better achievement scores may be the result.
Studies show that while summer achievement gaps between high – and low -income groups are often thought to be somewhat negligible year to year, cumulatively, children in lower-socioeconomic groups, the gaps add up and those children are significantly behind their peers at the end of their education careers.
Year-round schooling is not an assault on the concept that our children need to be children. I am the loudest advocate for that! What year-round schooling does is level playing fields for all students and teachers alike.
Related: Top 5 Things You Must Do Now That School Is Out
Students from low-income groups often find what they may be lacking at home (we’re talking basic food, warmth and shelter) and therefore, simply because basic needs are first met, may achieve more in school. Teachers on year-round schedules find they are not constantly spending the first half of a school year trying to cram all they need so that children can pass that end-all, be-all test in March, and then spend April, May and part of June literally crashing from the adrenaline of a testing schedule.
More, students and teachers have consistent break times that allow just enough time to recharge and refocus, without having to waste time at the regrouping of a new school year to reteach what was already taught. Opponents who claim this doesn’t have to happen and is a lack of ‘truly teaching,’ year to year clearly have not been in a third-grade classroom at the beginning of September.
Year-round schooling may have its challenges — and I know they are valid. When kids are on different tracks in a multi-track district, it’s difficult for families to enjoy time together, and difficult for parents to plan for childcare.
Running schools year-round can add extra expense when it comes to things like utilities and bus requirements, and many extra-curricular activities like band or sports that usually have a focused purpose in the summer may need to readjust schedules.
But, when looking at what we are trying to get from education as both educators and parents, we have to look at what is best for our kids, not what is convenient for us or the ‘institution’ of education. Sticking with a school calendar schedule built for a much different agricultural society simply because ‘we’ve always done that,’ doesn’t make sense.
Especially when what ‘we’ve always done,’ doesn’t seem to be best for us or our children.