How I’m Teaching My Reluctant Tween How to Cook

I was in my yard the other day, teaching my 9-year-old boy how to barbecue, at his request. Our neighbor, also outside working the grill, told me that our 11-year-olds were in her house watching cooking videos. She had asked them if they would soon be preparing meals for us.
“Your daughter looked at me with disdain,” my neighbor said, laughing. “She said ‘I don’t cook. That’s my brother.’ “
All true, I confirmed. In fact, my girl has been known to ask where the spatula goes when she’s emptying the dishwasher.
The thing is, though, that I really need my daughter to cook. I need her to be able to prepare simple meals for her and her brother when I’m up against deadlines, running late, or just want a night off from dreaded dinner duty. My son loves cooking but is not quite at the stage where he can do it unsupervised.
When I tell her it’s time to boost her kitchen skills, she groans, loudly. I tell her that I’m worried she’ll end up living off peanut butter spread on tortillas (um, toast needs toasting, so no). I confessed to her that I spend four university years living off packaged ramen noodles with a few pieces of broccoli thrown in to make it ‘healthy.’
“This has to happen, my girl,” I told her. “You need to learn how to cook some meals.”
My strategy is to ease her into it, almost sneakily, so she doesn’t even realize she’s learning. I figure if I can get her feeling good about a few meals, she’ll get on board.
At first, I thought I should let her help pick the recipes and meals but, on second thought, no. She’s a contrarian by nature and gets a little power-hungry if I give her an inch. Whenever I give her an option that I favor, I am convinced that she often shoots it down just because she can and not because she’s given it any thought. In many situations, this is fine. It’s all the same to me what shoes she picks, really, or how she wears her hair. But I don’t want to give her free reign on what meals she preps because, well, peanut butter wraps and ramen noodles.
My daughter gets overwhelmed by the whole of a project, much like I do. She has a hard time taking one step because all she can see is all the ones to follow. So, for her at least, it needs to seem like there is just one or two little things she needs to do. I can’t say, “Can you please make dinner?” because she’ll start hyperventilating. But, I can say, “Can you please turn the oven on? Great. Now can you get the casserole dish we put in the fridge last night and put it in?” and so on.
The trick is to pick one or two simple recipes a week that incorporate certain skills I want her to learn, and to ask her oh-so-casually to help me with them. I’ve already started teaching my kids how to pick produce, and my daughter actually is pretty willing to learn, even if it is only because we’re in the grocery store and she has nowhere to escape to.
Other skills on my ‘must learn’ list: washing and chopping produce, working the oven and stove, following a recipe, mixing, stovetop cooking and regulating heat. I ask her, oh-so-casually, if she can watch and stir what’s in the frying pan or measure out the next three ingredients into the bowl for pizza dough while I go tend to some laundry.
Here are some of the easy meals we’re starting with.
1. Some Staples
Pasta – In a pinch, pasta with a jar of store-bought sauce will get them fed. My only hesitation here is the draining of a big heavy pot of scalding hot water. If you’re the same, your child can use a pasta scoop to get the noodles out of the pot and into another one.
Rice – A great base for so many things, even for leftovers.
Guacamole – Both my kids love avocado and guacamole so it’s a frequent go-to in our house as a good, healthy fat.
2. No-Help Meals
Quesadillas – So easy! Grated cheese (my son might have to show here where the grater is), tortillas, and any add-ins they want. She can then pop them in the oven, or grill them in a frying pan. Serve with toppings – salsa, sour cream/plain yogurt, chopped green onions. Oh, and guacamole – this is a solid dish to learn because it goes with so many other first meals.
Eggs – Fried, scrambled, boiled. She’s learning it all! A fried egg on toast or in a sandwich is such a great, fast, protein loaded (portable!) meal. Add in cheese, tomato, whatever tickles your fancy.
Tuna, egg salad, and grilled cheese sandwiches – If she can boil eggs, open a can, and work a spatula, she can make all of these things. Throw the tuna or egg it in a wrap, on a bun with some lettuce, or put it on a bagel under the broiler with a bit of cheese on top for some comfort-food tuna melts.
Perogies – Er, not from scratch. But, there are some pretty great frozen options out there. In our house, we like to boil them for a few minutes and then use a slotted spoon to scoop them out into a preheated pan with a bit of oil or butter, then fry until browned. This isn’t exactly a well-rounded meal on it’s own, but add in some chopped raw veggies and it’s something.
Tacos – I’m always amazed at how quickly this meal comes together. Heat the shells in the oven and cook up your protein. I use a meat substitute and fry it up. If my daughter wants to use meat, I’ll teach her how to cook it properly. I use a free-form mix of spices (cumin, paprika, chili, garlic, salt), which I keep in a little container. Serve it up with chopped lettuce and tomatoes, grated cheese, guacamole, sour cream, and salsa.
3. Some Pre-Prep Required
Simple chicken dishes – I remember making a chicken dish as a young girl that involved a can of condensed mushroom soup (many things did then. It was the 80s.). I felt all puffed up with pride when I served it, the casserole dish hot from the oven.
I’m a vegetarian now, but my kids eat meat at their father’s house. I don’t prepare it but if my kids want to learn how to, then I will facilitate. Have your tween toss the chicken in the marinade the night before and write out instructions for cooking. Teach her how to check to make sure it’s properly cooked. Next level stuff: Get your tween to mix up the marinade with you the night before, or even to look up a recipe online. Serve with rice and raw veggies.
Stir fries – Lest my reluctant chef gets overwhelmed with having to chop a variety of vegetables, they can be chopped ahead of time and kept in the fridge. Pick your protein – meat, tofu, fish, even egg. Toss it all in the wok with a bit of oil and some bottled sauce. Again, serve with rice!
And, there you have it: Operation Tween Cook, Stage 1 in full effect.