How My Husband Manages Crohn’s and Celiac With No Meds

My husband was diagnosed with Crohnâ€™s disease in 2013.Â We dedicated ourselves to lifestyle changes and now, four years later, he is on no medications and healthier than ever.
When my husband was diagnosed with Crohnâ€™s disease, we were fearful and overwhelmed by the diagnosis. Over the years, we have seen numerous health care professionals and have become educated on medical treatments and natural methods of healing an inflamed gut.
I wrote a post a year ago chronicling our experience up to that point. Basically, before he was diagnosed, my husband started having severe symptoms of digestive issues. He had chronic fatigue, diarrhea, loss of blood and stomach cramps. This all seemed to come on suddenly and the symptoms progressed so that within a few months he was losing weight and could only eat small portions of food before he felt full.
A family doctor said he may have an ulcer and was probably just stressed from work and life as a young husband and father. She suggested better rest and more exercise, but showed little concern.
A few months later, we scheduled a colonoscopy with a Gastroenterologist. The procedure showed 70% of his colon was inflamed and he was diagnosed with Crohnâ€™s disease. They prescribed steroids and an immune system suppressant. They helped temporarily, but when he started taking the immune suppressant without the steroids, his health declined drastically.
The G.I. doctor said he urgently needed a more intense and much more expensive drug, and that food did not affect his disease. We found a Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine (D.O.). who ran a thorough blood panel and discovered he also has Celiac, another autoimmune disease and an allergy to gluten. She taught us about anti-inflammatory foods, supplements and oils and we chose to follow her treatment plan.
We saw an increase in energy and an improved mood without a few weeks, but over the months and years we learned and made changes and saw slow but steady improvements in his overall health.
We mostly focused on changing our eating habits at first. We learned about foods that are inflammatory, like sugar, grains, dairy, additives like carrageenan, bad oils and fried foods, and the ones that showed up on my husbandâ€™s allergy test. Meals became very simple: just an easy-to-digest protein and lots of vegetables. I got into the routine of making bone broth and adding it to every meal I could.
I read blogs and books about inflammatory diseases and how to combat them.
His blood tests also showed he has the MTHFR genetic mutation. We learned it was very important to avoid folic acid but also to make sure he gets plenty of good folate to aid his bodyâ€™s ability to detoxify. He also started taking Epsom salt food baths and drinking chlorophyll daily to get rid of toxins in his system.
We went back to see our D.O. every 3-6 months for the first two years, so she could do bloodwork and assess what areas of his health needed attention. We saw steady improvement, but there was some variation in inflammation levels, blood count and his immune system response. We never lost our faith in this path of holistic healing and just kept making changes to tweak our routine.
We had blood tests done recently and when our doctor came in with the results, she was smiling from ear to ear. His results, which not long ago showed a seriously ill and suffering man, now showed a completely healthy one.
Every number that previously showed his gut was inflamed and leaky, now showed a normal, functioning gut. He is now absorbing all nutrients well, which explains why he is gaining and maintaining healthy weight. She asked about our current routine and supplements and said not to change anything. He can now even wait a year for his next checkup.
We all had teary eyes and hugged over this incredible news.
His treatment has evolved over the years as weâ€™ve learned more, and found products and his needs changed. There were several supplements we used in the beginning: Slippery Elm to line the gut, Marshmallow Root to help with the cramps and L-glutamine to aid digestion, Oregano essential oil to help kill the bad bacteria in his gut.
But in the past year, my husband has not needed any of these. A stool test showed the worst strands of destructive bacteria in his gut were no longer present as of a year ago, likely thanks to the Oregano oil.
In the past year, weâ€™ve also added one that he did not take the first few years. He now takes digestive enzymes every day. We buy some that are specifically supposed to help digest gluten and dairy. We never plan for him to eat gluten, but we know that any time he is around food in a public place, whether the work lunch room or a restaurant or a friendâ€™s home, there is likely gluten on surfaces like dishes and countertops.
Because we know we cannot control this 100%, he takes enzymes daily and his most recent blood test actually showed no signs of any gluten in his system. His Celiac panel was completely in normal ranges for the first time. Even our doctor could not believe how far he has come in this area.
We also started seeing a chiropractor weekly in the past year. Principled chiropractors believe the health of the spine affects the function of all organs in the body, so weekly adjustments help keep the bodyâ€™s systems running smoothly. We both especially feel relief from tension and stress after an adjustment and plan to seek chiropractic care long term.
Weâ€™ve grown spiritually. There was a time we were caught in a cycle of worry, stress and decreased health.Â Now, we pray more fervently about our concerns and let them go. We count our blessings and thank God often. We appreciate the need for rest and quiet and make it more of a priority now than ever. We learned some yoga and meditation practices to utilize especially during stress or times of illness.
We still use essential oils to boost the immune system daily. We still consume chlorophyll and aloe vera daily, bone broth as often as possible. We are committed to a gluten-free whole foods diet, but there is no one food group that we completely avoid. We eat grains, dairy and even sugar in moderation now. We eat out occasionally, though our choices of restaurants are limited and we try to order the simplest, whole food possible.
Weâ€™ve learned a few important things since his diagnosis:
We needed the knowledge and tests from the G.I. and D.O., but no one doctor knows everything. We read and brought information to our doctor, shared research and learned together. In the end, it was really up to us to make the best decisions for our family.
We learned that true healing takes time and persistence. Some appointments we left discouraged, others we left feeling reassured. But we stayed committed and now see the fruits of our labors.
We also now value the idea of listening to the body. Some days he can eat more, some days less. Some days it feels right to avoid meat or legumes, other days, they sound good. Some free days are full of activity, others call for a rest day. The more we pay attention to the body, the better we can adjust to its needs.
A healthy lifestyle is not a temporary commitment, but one that is life long. We know our whole family benefits from making healthy decisions, so no matter the test results, we will not become complacent. We are grateful for every improvement, every good health day, every symptom gone.
The body has amazing capacity to heal if we can just find the right tools to give it.