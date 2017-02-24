How My Son Gave Me a New Life Purpose

Every father-to-be dreams of the wonderful things he’ll do with his son — play catch on a warm summer night, teach him to ride a bike, and eventually teach him to drive a car. When Ben Harrison’s son, Jonas, was born, he was diagnosed with a rare eye condition, forcing Ben to reevaluate his vision of fatherhood. Ben shares his journey with us.
When I finally became a dad, I can vividly remember the feeling of joy. I can remember even more vividly the doctors telling my wife and I moments after our son was born that he may be blind. My dreams and expectations were taken away in an instant, and an overwhelming sadness took over.
Our son quickly turned from our beautiful, perfect newborn to our child who needed to be analyzed, as there was something “wrong” with him. Our sweet boy was diagnosed with bilateral Peter’s Anomaly and glaucoma, a rare eye condition that often causes blindness.
Related: 10 Ways to Cultivate Your Child’s Intuition
The physical challenges of our son’s condition have been incredibly hard. He’s undergone 21 surgeries before his third birthday, all with the hopes of providing him the most potential for some vision. I have had countless nights crying myself to sleep remembering the times where we had to hand our child off to the anesthesiologist for surgery, or when I had to help the doctors in the operating room hold the gas mask while my son screamed.
I believe all of us who have children, love them regardless of who they are. There is something divine in loving a child without motive or expectation. It allows you to find beauty in the existence, rather than the achievements, of your child.
As Andrew Solomon stated in his book, Far from The Tree, “There is a compelling purity in parental engagement not with what might or should or will be, but with, simply, what is.”
Although my wife and I had to release our initial dreams and expectations, they have been replaced by a reality that is actually more beautiful.
Related: This Song was Created to Make Your Baby Happy
Jonas has taught me to experience this world more fully using all five of my senses because he was born without one of his. He has also taught me to recognize the things that our culture incorrectly defines as success, and he has given me the freedom to celebrate his successes, even if they may not measure up to what society would traditionally celebrate.
Just by his existence, Jonas inspired my wife and I to refocus our careers and launch a business that would impact others. We started Jonas Paul Eyewear because we want children that wear glasses and feel “different” to feel confident and beautiful.
My son changed the direction of my life for the better, and gave me a new vision and purpose. Sometimes I think he sees life more clearly than I do.