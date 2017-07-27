How to Adjust to Life with 3 Kids

Everyone told me when I was pregnant with our third child to expect it to be hard. I had no idea that three kids would send our family spinning.
Our third child was long awaited. We tried for two years with losses in between. He was our angel baby, but everyone kept telling me that the 3rd child was the game changer. To be honest, I typically rolled my eyes. A third kid couldn’t be that much harder, right? Wrong!
Your Children’s Personalities
Luckily, our third child ended up being our easiest child. His personality was and still is happy and easy-going. On the other hand, our second child was and still is the most high-needs, difficult child of our group. Learning how to balance newborn needs with two other children was a struggle. How could I ensure my first two children received the attention they needed, while meeting the needs of a newborn? It seemed impossible.
Talk to Experienced Parents with Three Kids
I did what any mother would do; I talked to my friends. They were alive with multiple kids, so how did they make it work? These ladies gave me some fantastic advice to help me learn how to adjust to life with three kids, and I hope this advice will help us with any future kids.
- Create a Schedule: Yes, I know the idea of creating a schedule seems daunting, but they are necessary for more than one kid. I was very reluctant to create a schedule at first. Then, I began to work as a freelance writer, and I realized a schedule is a great tool. You don’t have to set specific times unless that works better. A schedule can be as simple as a routine.
- One-on-One Date: Try to take your older kids out individually. You don’t have to take them to fancy dinners. Kids appreciate $1 hot fudge sundaes from the local drive-through or going shopping with you. Take the time to talk to each child.
- Teach Independence: When you have three little ones, teaching independence can be hard. Your three-year-old isn’t capable of performing many tasks. However, if your kids have a wider spacing, it’s a great time to encourage independence. A 4-year-old can make a peanut butter sandwich with guidance and practice. A 7-year-old can make scrambled eggs with monitoring. It is a great way to make your kids feel valuable to your family and give you a helping hand.
- Spread Out the Chores: Kids are capable of chores. There are some parents who don’t like to give chores; I’m not one of those parents. Everyone lives here, so everyone helps! A 3-year-old can help put away clothes. Your eight year old can wash dishes. Figure out what chores you can spread out to lighten your load. Kids develop pride in their work, so make sure to let them know you are thankful for their assistance.
Parents with three kids, what are your tips for adjusting to life? Let us know!