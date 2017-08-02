How to Balance Your Love Life and Children

After you have a child, balancing your marriage and motherhood becomes tricky. It’s important to make your marriage a priority before it’s too late to fix it.
Do you remember the reasons you fell in love with your partner? Love takes more than a feeling. Chances are you made great memories together, laughed a lot and spent time together as often as possible.
I hear from too many couples that their marriage and intimacy begins to decrease once a child comes into the picture. It doesn’t matter if the child was planned or not; Parenthood rocks your world!
Losing Yourself in Parenthood
Parenthood is a hard journey for new parents. As mothers, it’s easy for us to get caught up in the newness. In the beginning, we run on coffee and very little sleep. In our down time, the last thing we want to think about is developing time to our marriage and spouses.
Motherhood is confusing and exciting. We have a new life we are responsible for, and we want to focus all of our time and energy on parenting. It is easy to forget other important details, like our marriage and who we are as a person, separate from a mother.
Related: The Truth About Why New Motherhood is So Hard
Don’t Feel Guilty!
Many parents feel bad making their marriage a priority. They feel as if it takes away from their children. What the parents don’t see is that a healthy marriage creates a healthy family. Children benefit from parents who are madly in love with each other years later.
The idea of putting your marriage first makes a lot of mothers upset. Our kids are little – they can’t fend for themselves! Their needs are more important! Putting our marriages first doesn’t mean that we allow our kids to be alone or to go without their needs. It means understanding that our kids need to see their parents in love to feel secure in their families.
Related: Love and Marriage: 7 Tips for Healthy Conflict Resolution
Easy Ways to Keep the Spice Alive in Marriage
I know, you’re busy! Just because you’re busy doesn’t mean your marriage has to slip. Here are some ways to keep the spice alive:
- Set one night a month aside for a date. It could be dinner or fishing; whatever makes you two happy!
- Watch a movie together and cuddle, even if the kids are awake.
- Make your partner’s favorite dinner.
- Leave notes around to remind him/her of your love.
- Send sexy text messages!
- Pick up his/her favorite candy at the store.
- Make a point to remember anniversaries and birthdays.
- Learn each other’s love language and pay attention to ways to show love to one another.
- Express your love verbally; say it each day!
- Plan a dinner date in once a month. Send the kids to bed early. Get take out (or cook) and enjoy time together.
- Don’t forget to laugh together each day, even if it’s because of your silly kids.