How to Create a Productive Morning Routine

Mornings are an untapped source of time that can make your day entirely different. Creating a productive morning routine can change your entire day.
When I started working from home, I looked up dozens of ideas on how to increase my productivity throughout the day. One thing I noted was most people stated that their successfulness depended on their morning routine.
I can be honest; I cried and groaned inside. I’ve been a self-proclaimed night owl since my pre-teen years. I will stay up late into the evenings, even with three kids, so facing the day early and productively seem like a momentous task I didn’t want to conquer.
Then, I spent a few weeks (and months) working at home, homeschooling, and homesteading with three kids. I quickly saw the error in my ways. That began my journey towards creating the ideal productive morning routine.
Decide What Needs to be Done
Your first task is to decide what you want to accomplish every morning. This list will look different for everyone. For example, I shower in the evenings. My husband is home, so I can shut the door and enjoy luxury in peace. Be realistic. You can only cram so much into the time frame. Some ideas could be:
- Shower and brush teeth
- Start a load of laundry
- Read, meditate, do yoga (something for yourself)
- Add to your daily to-do list
- Work on your blog or side job projects
- Get out meat for dinner
- Wipe down the bathroom
- Write in your journal
- Listen to an encouraging podcast while doing other chores
- Have your morning coffee
- Spend 15 minutes tidying up
- Begin breakfast
- Pack lunches if your kids go to school
Pick a Time
I’m sure you will feel like me, but you should wake up before your kids. Cue the groans, cries, and whimpers. The exception to this rule is when you have a young baby who wakes up throughout the night. During that time, you do the best you can!
My morning routine typically begins around 6 a.m. It might seem like a normal time to you, but you’re talking to the mom who didn’t want to wake up before 8 a.m. Slow improvements made over time! You have to decide for yourself, based on your tasks and family, what time works best for you!
Be Ready to Adjust
Everything might seem perfect when you write down your new morning routine. But you might discover you prefer packing lunches at night or you need less time to accomplish your tasks. Adjusting will happen, so be ready to go with the flow.
One piece of advice is to “eat your frog” every morning. Is there something you dislike doing? For me, I hate to fold laundry. With five people in my house, it is a task I dislike. Complete your “frog” task in the morning, and you don’t have to think about it for the rest of the day!
How do you create a productive morning routine?